Mark Sheppard: Supernatural cast gathers around co-star who suffers ‘six massive heart attacks’

Sign up for the free IndyArts newsletter for the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up for the free IndyArts newsletter



American TV series stars supernatural They are sharing messages of support for Mark Sheppard after the actor survived six “massive” heart attacks, leaving him on the verge of death.

The 59-year-old actor, who played Crowley on the long-running CW series, told fans on Sunday (December 3) that he was “brought back from the dead four times” last week.

he books on Instagram:”You won’t believe this! I was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen. Six massive heart attacks later, and after being brought back from the dead 4 times, it appears I had a 100% blockage in my LAD. Windowmaker.”

Sheppard, who also appeared in Battlestar GalacticaHe continued: “If it weren’t for my wife, @losangelesfiredepartment in Mullholland and the amazing staff @providencecalifornia St Joseph’s – I wouldn’t be writing this

“My chances of survival were almost nil. I feel great. Humble again. Home tomorrow!”

After they learned that Sheppard was about to die, many of them fell for him supernatural The co-stars sent messages of support in the comments section of the actor’s Instagram post.

One of the actors who sent him well wishes was Misha Collins, who played Castiel in the fantasy series. He replied: “Mark!” You don’t need to do more and more every time! 6 heart attacks? 2 or 3 would be impressive enough.

“You impressed us, all right. Now stop that, recover, and get back on the road with us. ‘Love you, buddy.’

Mary Winchester star Samantha Smith added: “The angels have their eyes on you, I can’t believe this happened, you’re one in a million (which we knew but FFS you didn’t have to prove it).” Much love to you, Sarah and your entire family.

Felicia Day, who played Charlie Bradbury, wrote: “OMG I’m so glad you’re recovering, this is terrible! Sending all my love to you and your family,” while Sheriff Judy Mills actor Kim Rhodes commented: “Mark. Just….a mark. For you “I was going to go full Orpheus because no. You may not, sir. Thank you for staying.”

Mark Sheppard says he has survived ‘six major heart attacks’ (Instagram)

Rachel Miner, who played the demon Meg supernaturalHe also commented, “So grateful you stayed here with us! Sending you lots of love!! While Alina Hoffman, who played the demon Abaddon, said: “Oh my God, Mark! My prayers for you and the family. I love you. Thank you for staying with us!”

Meanwhile, Sebastian Roche, who played Balthazar, wrote: “My friend!!! Get well soon, love you my friend.”

for him Battlestar Galactica Star Tricia Helfer added: “Oh my gosh, so glad you got so much help. Heals!!”