Markets and Christmas holidays

Markets in the United States will stop on Monday to celebrate the Christmas holidays.

There will be no trading in stocks or treasury bonds such as Stock and bond markets will close.

Futures markets in equities, metals and energy will also be closed.

Futures contracts will begin trading again on Monday at 6 PM ET.

The Fed’s preferred inflation measure cooled in November

Wall Street is over With broad gains for stocks on Friday, but they were not enough to keep the main indices from a third consecutive weekly loss.

Dow Jones averages 33,203.93 +176.44 +0.53% Standard & Poor's 500 3844.82 +22.43 +0.59% Nasdaq Composite Index 10497.862896 +21.74 +0.21%

The S&P 500 reversed a loss of 0.7%, to close up 0.6%. With one week left to trade in 2022, the benchmark is down 19.3% for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2%.

A report from the Commerce Department showed that US consumer spending barely rose in November, while inflation slowed further.

personal consumption expenditures (PCE) The price index, the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, rose 0.1% last month after rising 0.4% in October.

A benchmark survey showed that US consumers expect price pressures to ease significantly next year, with one-year inflation expectations dropping to an 18-month low in December.