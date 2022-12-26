If you need to get coffee before opening Christmas presents or find something to eat before holiday dinner, your options will be very limited on Sunday.

Most restaurants and fast food locations close early on Christmas Eve before remaining closed on Christmas Day.

But this does not mean that every food and drink venue will be closed on Sunday; Some chains will have different locations open on Christmas. If you want to know if your local chains will still be open on the holiday, it’s best to call or check in to confirm store hours.

Here’s what businesses and chains will be open—plus store hours—on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day:

Starbucks Christmas Hours

It told Starbucks that store hours will vary by location on Christmas Eve and Christmas Eve, and hours may be adjusted “based on business and customer needs.”

Dunkin’ Christmas Hours

Dunkin’ will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with store hours varying by location.

Christmas hours at McDonald’s

Most McDonald’s locations in the United States will be open on Christmas, with hours varying by location.

Chick-fil-A Christmas Clocks

Chick-fil-A told USA TODAY that its locations will be open on Christmas Eve until 4 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day. This year Christmas is also on Sunday, which is the day Chick-fil-A actually closes.

Taco Bell Christmas Hours

Taco Bell hours may vary on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Wendy’s birthday hours

Most Wendy’s locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but hours may vary.

IHOP Christmas Hours

He told IHOP USA TODAY that his locations will remain open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but that hours of operation will vary by location.

Krispy Kreme Christmas Hours

Krispy Kreme stores will be open until 6pm on Christmas Eve, and all stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Coffee Pete Christmas Hours

Pete’s Coffee stores will close at 4pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Appleby’s Christmas Hours

Applebee told USA TODAY that select locations will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but that hours may be reduced.

Chili Christmas Hours

Chili’s locations will close at 6pm on Christmas Eve and remain closed on Christmas Day.

Christmas Hours in the Olive Garden

Olive Garden restaurants are open until 8pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Christmas hours in the hinterland

Outback restaurants will be open at normal business hours on Christmas Eve before closing on Christmas Day.

Christmas Hours at Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse locations will be open on Christmas Eve, but hours may vary. Their locations will be closed on Christmas.

Christmas Hours at BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse will close at 10pm on Christmas Eve before closing on Christmas Day.

Red Robin Christmas Clocks

Red Robin will have normal business hours on Christmas Eve but will be closed on Christmas Day.

Red Lobster Christmas Clocks

Red Lobster restaurants will close at 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, but USA TODAY has been told that select locations will be open on Christmas. Sites are open on Christmas Day and hours can be found here.

Christmas barrel cracker clocks

All Cracker Barrel locations will close at 2pm on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Christmas Hours at Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que

Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que will be open from 11am to 8pm on Christmas Eve before closing on Christmas Day.

Golden Christmas Coral Clocks

Golden Corral Restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Eve, but hours vary by location.

Magiano birthday hours

Maggiano’s recommends that locations close at 9pm on Christmas Eve, but each location can specify when to close. The restaurant will be closed on Christmas.

Christmas Hours at California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen will have regular hours on Christmas Eve but will be closed on Christmas Day.

Trumpets Christmas Clocks

Hooters will be open until 8pm on Christmas Eve before closing on Christmas Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings Christmas Watches

The store’s hours may vary on Christmas Eve, Buffalo Wild Wings told USA TODAY, but it will be closed on Christmas Day.

Little Caesars Christmas Hours

Little Caesars store hours vary by location on Christmas Eve, but will be closed on Christmas Day.

Christmas hours at Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut will have a few locations with reduced hours on Christmas Eve but will be closed on Christmas Day.

Domino’s birthday hours

Domino’s told USA TODAY that it doesn’t mandate stores open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, so franchisees decide every hour they work in-store.

Christmas Hours at White Castle

He told White Castle that USA TODAY locations will be closed between 5 and 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve before remaining closed at Christmas.

Zaxby’s Christmas Hours

Most Zaxby’s locations will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Eve, but some locations will be open on days with varying hours.

Christmas hours indoors and outdoors

In-N-Out locations will be open until 11pm on Christmas Eve before closing on Christmas Day.

