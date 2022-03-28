March 29, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Heineken and Carlsberg leave Russia

Heineken and Carlsberg leave Russia

Cheryl Riley March 28, 2022 2 min read

Denmark’s Carlsberg, which has 8,400 employees in Russia, said it was seeking to “completely phase out” its business, but would keep operations at a low level “to preserve the livelihoods of these employees and their families” until the sale is complete.

“The war in Ukraine, the escalating humanitarian crisis and the refugee crisis shocked us all. We continue to strongly condemn the Russian invasion, which led to massive loss of life, destruction and human tragedy,” said Carlsberg CEO Cees’t Hart. in the current situation.

Carlsberg’s Russia reported revenue and operating profit of 6.5 billion Danish crowns ($958 million) and 682 million crowns ($100 million) respectively in 2021. The group said Monday that the disposal would result in “significant” impairment charges. .

Heineken (HEINY) It has already halted new investments and exports to Russia and halted the sale, production and advertising of commercial Heineken beer in the country.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened to see the war in Ukraine develop and escalate,” the Dutch brewer said in a statement.

The brewery in Moretti and Amstel said it aims to transfer the business to a new owner, in compliance with Russian and international laws.

She added, “To ensure the safety and well-being of our employees and to minimize the risks of nationalization, we have concluded that it is imperative that we continue the operations that were recently reduced during this transitional period.”

The brewery said it will pay salaries to its 1,800 employees in Russia through the end of 2022 and “will do everything we can to protect their jobs in the future.”

See also  Best Hospital in the World 2022 - Top 250 Hospitals

Heineken expects to get 400 million euros ($439 million) from the move.

“Upon completion of the transfer, Heineken will have no presence in Russia,” the company said.

Heineken reported in February that Russian beer volumes had grown by a few percentage points in 2021, driven by strong demand for the Heineken, Miller and Dr. Diesel brands. It also reported the growth of the market-leading cider business in Russia.

Dozens of companies in all sectors of the economy have either abandoned Russia or have frozen their operations there since the February 24 invasion.

Competitive brewery AB InBev (bud)The manufacturer, Budweiser and other brands, said it had “asked the controlling shareholder” of its Russia operations to suspend the license to produce and sell Bud in the country. The company is also “losing out all financial benefits” from its joint venture operations. Employees will continue to be paid.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Yen falls as Bank of Japan intervenes to keep bond yields steady

March 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

California grocery workers vote to allow strike

March 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Take a look at the best 162-year-old vacation rental in the US

March 27, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

5 min read

Kim Kardashian shows off her signature curves front and center in a bodycon dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars

March 28, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

NASA: A powerful solar storm hits Earth today, and it releases dazzling auroras

March 28, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Buffalo Bills, NY, and Erie County Reach 30-Year Agreement to Build $1.4 Billion Stadium | Buffalo Bills News | NFL

March 28, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

You don’t like every phone unless it’s made by Samsung

March 28, 2022 Len Houle