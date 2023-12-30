Mars imaged in “true color” for the first time ever • Earth.com

Twenty years ago, the European Space Agency's Mars Express rover set off on a journey to the Red Planet. Today, we celebrate this important event with a stunning mosaic of Mars, displaying the planet's varied true colors and composition in stunning detail.

This stunning visual feat is made possible by the car's on-board High Resolution Stereo Camera (HRSC). Mars Expressis a deep and fascinating dive into the world of Mars, as you have never seen it before.

Gorgeous Mars in full, true colour

usually, HRSC It captures the surface of Mars from an altitude of about 300 km, focusing on areas about 50 km wide. However, this new mosaic takes a different approach.

To include a broader view, the camera collected 90 images from higher altitudes, ranging from 4,000 to 10,000 kilometers. This method allowed large regions about 2,500 kilometers wide to be captured, stitched together to provide a comprehensive global perspective of Mars.

While such wide-scale images are often used to study Martian weather patterns, their value extends much further. They provide us with mesmerizing views of the planet's surface, highlighting differences in local color and contrast.

So this new look is not just about aesthetics. This stunning image of Mars is a true, full-color window into the planet's diverse topography and geologic history.

Overcoming weather challenges

The task of accurately viewing Mars' colors from orbit is complicated by the ever-changing Martian atmosphere.

Dust in the atmosphere scatters and reflects light. This phenomenon often causes color shifts between images and poses challenges in creating a coherent mosaic.

But this time, the HRSC team has innovatively referred each image to a color model derived from high-altitude observations.

This technology preserved natural color variations, providing us with a richer, more authentic view of Mars than ever before.

Revealing the true colors of Mars

Mars is often viewed as a uniformly reddish planet, a characteristic that stems from its high levels of oxidized iron. However, this mosaic reveals a more complex true color palette that lies beneath the Martian atmosphere.

Large areas of Mars exhibit dark blue hues, indicating grey-black basalt sand of volcanic origin. Shaped and driven by Martian winds, these sands form extensive dunes and sand fields, especially within impact craters.

In contrast, weathered areas show lighter tones. It is worth noting that clay and sulfate minerals, resulting from prolonged exposure to water, shine brightly in these images.

Their presence is confirmed Omega The Mars Express spectrograph indicates that liquid water once existed on Mars, changing its features over time.

These minerals have been discovered in places such as Maorth Vales, a former flow channel, and Valles Marinereshighlights Mars' dynamic geological past.

Mars Express: 20 years and counting

As mentioned above, Mars Express represents a pivotal mission in Mars exploration, initiated by the European Space Agency (European Space Agency).

This mission, launched in June 2003, aims primarily to explore the atmosphere, surface and subsurface of Mars, providing comprehensive data that has reshaped our understanding of the Red Planet.

Design and launch: genesis

The Mars Express design prioritizes versatility and efficiency. The spacecraft features a high-resolution stereo camera, an infrared mineral mapping spectrometer, and a subsurface sounding radar, and is adept at capturing diverse types of data.

The launch, aboard a Soyuz-Fregat rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, marks a major milestone in European space endeavours.

Mission objectives: Uncover the secrets of Mars

The primary goals of Mars Express are multifaceted:

Atmospheric studies: studies the structure and composition of the Martian atmosphere.

Surface analysis: The mission maps the surface of Mars, analyzing its geology and mineral composition.

Exploring the Earth's interior: Using radar, the presence of water ice under the surface is verified.

Climate Investigation: The mission seeks to understand the climate of Mars and its evolution over time.

Scientific discoveries: revealing the secrets of Mars

Mars Express has made groundbreaking discoveries:

Water ice on Mars: The presence of water ice at the poles of Mars has been confirmed.

Methane detection: The spacecraft detected traces of methane in the Martian atmosphere, indicating possible geological or biological activity.

Geological Insights: Detailed surface imaging has revealed evidence of volcanic activity and ancient water flows.

Despite facing challenges, such as the loss of the Beagle 2 lander, Mars Express has triumphed in resilience and longevity, far beyond its initial mission duration.

The mission, ever expanding, promises more discoveries. Mars Express remains a testament to human curiosity and our quest to understand our cosmic neighbor.

Mars Express legacy

In short, we celebrate this 20 years of achievementThis full-color, true-to-life mosaic of Mars stands as a testament to the mission's accomplishments and a promise of wonders yet to be discovered.

Mars Express is a beacon for European space exploration, contributing significantly to our knowledge of Mars and inspiring future missions. Her legacy will continue to influence our quest to understand the secrets of the Red Planet.

