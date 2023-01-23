Marvel’s Avengers is ending development, ditching the cosmetics

picture : marvel avengers

This may come as a surprise to gamers He gave up the game a long time ago And presumably that time has already come, but Crystal Dynamics and publishers Square Enix have announced the imminent end of online support for marvel avengers.

in A blog post published on Friday eveningThe final one signed off by Marvel’s Avengers Development Team reads, in part:

to our amazing community, After two and a half years and the introduction of Earth’s twelve Mightiest Heroes, after Update 2.8 on March 31, 2023, we will no longer be adding new content or features to Marvel’s Avengers. All official support for the game will end on September 30, 2023. Even after official support ceases on September 30, 2023, single and multiplayer gameplay will continue to be available… … As a show of our appreciation to our community, starting March 31, 2023, we will be making all of the game’s Marketplace, Challenge Pass, and Cosmetic Shipment content available to all players for free. Every costume, unlocks, emoticons, nameplate from the marketplace, challenge cards, and shipments will be free for all players from this date forward if you own a copy of the game. Gifting the entire library of cosmetic content on the Marketplace is a way to thank our community by allowing everyone to experience the breadth and depth of content in Marvel’s Avengers. We know this is disappointing news because everyone in our community has such a connection to these characters and their stories. We are so grateful that you came on this adventure with us. Your enthusiasm for Marvel’s Avengers – from your epic photo-style shots, to your leads depicting who our next heroes will be, to your Twitch streams – has played a huge part in bringing this game to life. We hope you will continue to play and enjoy Marvel’s Avengers. We cannot thank you enough for your support and for being part of our amazing team. – Marvel’s Avengers development team

While the opening of the game market is framed here as a gesture of goodwill, it is, of course, the same market –Shackled by the insane notion that every game should be a game forever, it relies on the grind inherent in the live service experience.– who helped eliminate him. “

while cuddling He struck a deal last year to buy out the game’s developers, separating them from the publisher that made it The Avengers licensing dealIt was clarified at the time that any games released before the sale would continue to be supported. Which suggests that this decision is simply due to not enough people wanting to play or buy things marvel avengers any more.

As the note says, this does not mean that the game disappears from the Internet completely. You’ll still be able to play it, even in multiplayer mode; There will be no further updates or even technical support for it after September 30th.

If you’re a player and want to see the specifics of what’s shutting down when, and what this means for individual updates, you can Check it out here in our series of infographics and FAQs. One of them contains a very funny reminder that Spider-Man must remain a PlayStation exclusive, even in death.