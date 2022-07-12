July 12, 2022

Medical examiner: Marion Barber III died of heat stroke at home in Texas

July 12, 2022

Ex-Minnesota Gopher backs down Marion Barber’s third death Texas authorities said it was caused by an accidental heat stroke.

The Collin County Medical Examiner’s Office released a report on Barber’s death on Monday. Police found a barber dead in his Frisco, Texas, apartment during a social welfare check on June 1. He was 38 years old.

Barber Memorial Scholarship Created at the University of Minnesota College of Education and Human Development, with funding that goes to those in financial need, those with underrepresented identities, or those who have overcome obstacles to achieve their educational goals.

Barber graduated from Wayzata High School in 2001 and went on to become one of the Gophers’ greatest appearances of all time. He and teammate Joffer Lawrence Maroney were the first Division I teammates in every 1,000-yard race in consecutive seasons.

The Dallas Cowboys selected Barber in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He scored 24 touchdowns in 2006-07 despite starting only one game in those two seasons.

Barber had a 975-yard high-speed run and 10 touchdowns in 2007 when he made the only Pro Bowl. His last season with the Cowboys came in 2010.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

