Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fishing at their home in Malibu

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry They’re looking for a home again… and this time they’re looking for an expensive piece of paradise in Malibu, where a brand new mansion is going to be built.

Sources with direct knowledge told TMZ… that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent part of their holiday weekend touring the $8 million plot of land in The Bow.

Our sources say Meghan and Harry checked out an estate of approximately 6 acres. There is already a guard house at the front of the property, as well as a huge swimming pool… and the foundation has been laid for a 10,000 square foot main residence.

Perched atop PCH and overlooking Broad Beach, the property is very secluded and private – there is a gate and a long driveway up to where the main house will be located – and we’re told this is part of the lot for Meghan and Harry.

Our sources say asking price is $8 million… Main house plans have already been approved and a construction crew is on board. And if Harry and Meghan buy the plot, they can afford the construction costs of another $10 million.

Meghan and Harry currently live on $14 million Palace in Montecitoand far from the glitz and glamor of Hollywood… This Malibu property is located approximately 13 miles from the popular Nobu district, and less than an hour’s drive from Los Angeles and Beverly Hills.

Our sources say M&H is talking about selling their Montecito home and moving to Malibu full time. It’s close enough to Hollywood for them to do business, but far enough away from Hollywood to give them security and privacy.