Michael J. Fox says watching Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood partially inspired him to retire

Michael J. Fox said that watching Quentin Tarantino’s Once upon a time in hollywood It was part of the reason he chose to retire from acting.

Fox, 61, was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991 at the age of 29. Symptoms include hand tremors, muscle stiffness, poor posture and balance, changes in speech and problems with cognition, according to the Mayo Clinic.

He revealed his diagnosis in 1998, and in 2020, it was revealed Back to the future The star announced that he is about to enter his “second retirement.”

In a recent interview with empire magazine, Fox explained that his decision to step away from acting was inspired in part by Tarantino’s 2019 film Once upon a time in hollywood.

the Teen Wolf The star said watching one scene in the film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio as a washed-up actor, and Brad Pitt in his dual role in 1960s Los Angeles, reminded him of the difficulties he faces in real life.

Fox mentioned this when filming good fighta spin-off from the hit series the good WifeBecause of his illness, he had trouble remembering his lines.

I thought Once upon a time in hollywoodFox said. “There’s a scene where Leonardo DiCaprio’s character can’t remember his lines anymore.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (Sony)

“He went back to his dressing room yelling at himself in the mirror. Just crazy weird.”

Fox continued, “I had this moment where I was looking in the mirror and I thought, ‘I can’t remember her anymore.'” Well, let’s move on. It was peaceful.”

In April, the actor – who founded a charity that works towards finding a cure for the disorder – said living with Parkinson’s disease was “getting harder” every day.

“I mean, I’m not going to lie, it’s getting harder. It’s getting harder. Every day it’s getting harder, but that’s the way it is,” he told Gene Pauley. CBS Morning.

He reportedly added, “You don’t die of Parkinson’s disease. You die of Parkinson’s disease. So I’ve been thinking about her dying. I’m not going to be 80. I’m not going to be 80.”

Michael J. Fox said that living with Parkinson’s disease is “getting harder” every day (Getty Images)

Earlier this year, Fox said he’s been having a “terrible year” with the disease, noting that he fractured multiple bones from a fall.

However, he has said that research funded by his charity has led to an important discovery about the disease.

Researchers have discovered that the presence of alpha-synuclein, which is used to diagnose Parkinson’s disease, can be found by examining people’s spinal fluid. Presumably, this means that the disease can be detected and treated much sooner.

“Everything changed. It can be recognized and treated earlier. That’s the thing,” Fox said at the time. This is the big bonus. This is the big cup.”