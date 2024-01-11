MLB 2024 National Broadcast Schedule

ESPN and FOX have revealed their preliminary broadcast schedules for the 2024 Major League Baseball season, and even without a complete picture, there's plenty to be excited about.
Postseason rematches, international road trips and special events abound. Here are some interesting nationally televised games that you can put on your calendar for 2024.
The 2024 campaign will mark the 35th consecutive season of Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and will feature many of the sport's top stars, including Dodgers teammates Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, Yankees stars Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, and Rangers World Series MVP Corey Seager, And Astros baseball. Yordan Alvarez and many more.
Karl Ravitch, David Cone and Eduardo Perez will return for their third season as the Sunday Night Baseball broadcast team. Joining the trio will be Buster Olney, who is entering his 14th season as Sunday Night Baseball reporter. ESPN Radio's John “Boog” Sciambi and Doug Glanville will return for a third season together to call Sunday Night Baseball, which will also be available in Spanish on ESPN Deportes.
March 20-21: Padres vs. Dodgers
Seoul 2024 Series
The 2024 season will begin in Seoul, South Korea, with the first of four series that will include this year's MLB World Tour. The Seoul Series opener will be the ninth Opening Day game played outside the United States or Canada, and the first regular season game played on Korean soil in MLB history. This game will also be Shohei Ohtani's official Dodgers debut after signing his 10-year, $700 million contract in December.
April 7: Astros vs. Rangers
A showdown between top-flight rivals and, more importantly, a rematch of the incredible 2023 American League Championship Series – what more could we ask for? Aside from some notable on-field brawls between the clubs in 2023, you'll remember that the Rangers spent 159 days atop the AL West in 2023, only to lose the division to the Astros on the final day of the season. Courtesy of Tiebreaker. Later, of course, the Rangers would win their first AL pennant since 2011 and the franchise's first World Series title after defeating the Astros in a seven-game LCS series. If there wasn't competition here to entice you before, there certainly is now.
April 28: Cubs vs. Red Sox
The Cubs will make only their fourth regular-season trip to Fenway Park — and first since 2017 — in a series that will feel nostalgic for all involved, with its final showing on Sunday Night Baseball.
June 9: Dodgers vs. Yankees
For all their World Series encounters, the Dodgers have only played five regular-season games against the New York Yankees, most recently in 2016. However, the overarching narrative is a familiar one — this series will be your only guaranteed chance of getting a A highly desirable matchup between Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani in 2024.
August 18: Tigers vs. Yankees
Little League Classic
The seventh annual MLB Little League Classic at historic Bowman Stadium in Williamsport will be the first for both Detroit and New York — a fitting honor for a promising young Tigers team.
FOX Sports heads into its 29th season of providing Major League Baseball coverage. Its schedule begins with the final chapter in the NL East Division rivalry as Ronald Acuña Jr. and the Braves host Bryce Harper and the Phillies. All matches on FOX, FS1 or FOX Deportes will be simulcast on the FOX Sports app.
In addition to the slate of top regular season games, FOX will also celebrate 25 years of broadcasting the MLB All-Star Game. The 2024 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard will be held on July 16 at Globe Life Field, home of the Rangers.
March 30: Phillies vs. Braves
As part of the opening weekend festivities, FOX will broadcast three games on March 30, but of the lineup — which is set to include the Yankees Astros, Giants Padres and Braves-Phillies — the latter is likely to be the most compelling. . In each of the past two seasons, the underdog Phillies have unceremoniously dashed the Braves' playoff hopes in the NLDS, so it's only fitting that they get another shot at each other directly in 2024.
June 8: Phillies vs. Mets
London 2024 series
The third edition of the MLB London Series will feature another big competition. The city hosted the Red Sox and Yankees in 2019 and the Cardinals and Cubs in 2023, and FOX will broadcast Game 1 of the Series between the Phillies and Mets on Saturday, June 8.
June 20: Giants vs. Cardinals
MLB at Rickwood Field
Once home to the Birmingham Black Barons, Rickwood Stadium is the oldest professional football stadium in the United States, having opened in 1910. For one special night this season, in celebration of Juneteenth and a tribute to the Negro Leagues, the stadium will host its first major league game. Major League Baseball, with both clubs wearing special uniforms honoring the history of the Negro Leagues in their city. The event should be of added interest to Giants fans, as franchise legend Willie Mays, a Birmingham native, played at Rickwood Field as a member of the Black Barons as a teenager.
