MLB 2024 National Broadcast Schedule

A showdown between top-flight rivals and, more importantly, a rematch of the incredible 2023 American League Championship Series – what more could we ask for? Aside from some notable on-field brawls between the clubs in 2023, you'll remember that the Rangers spent 159 days atop the AL West in 2023, only to lose the division to the Astros on the final day of the season. Courtesy of Tiebreaker. Later, of course, the Rangers would win their first AL pennant since 2011 and the franchise's first World Series title after defeating the Astros in a seven-game LCS series. If there wasn't competition here to entice you before, there certainly is now.