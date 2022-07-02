July 3, 2022

NASA announces "significant progress" in saving the Lucy Solar Constellation

Cheryl Riley July 2, 2022 3 min read

A stubborn solar array on NASA’s Lucy mission may produce enough to allow the mission to continue its asteroid-hunting mission with some problems, NASA reports.

The agency said it had made “significant progress” in dealing with a solar array on the planet Lucy’s mission which failed to fully deploy after the launch of the spacecraft, which took place in October 2021. The engineers were find the mistakes and resolve it It’s for months.

