February 2, 2024

NASA announces the launch date of the mission

February 2, 2024

Two, just in the newsroom. NASA and SpaceX say they are not aiming to launch an eighth crew mission to the International Space Station before Thursday, February 22. No timeline has been set, but that's exactly three weeks from today at Kennedy Space Center. The eighth crew will travel to the space station aboard the Dragon spacecraft and remain there for approximately six months. And when that is done

NASA on Thursday announced the launch date of the Crew 8 mission to the International Space Station. According to NASA, they are now targeting a date no later than February 22. The launch date has not been set yet. RELATED: NASA Postpones Crew 8 Mission Launch Date After the crew arrives at the International Space Station, they will conduct experiments while in low Earth orbit. The crew 8 includes four people, including NASA astronauts Commander Matthew Dominick, pilots Michael Barratt and Janet Epps, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin. TOP HEADLINES: OnlyFans sticker controversy: Central Florida mother says sticker got her banned from kids' school Sheriff: Violent crash in Marion County involving deputy Stolen car kills 3 people, injures 1 FHP: 17-year-old crashes into rear From Orange County Deputy Vehicle

NASA on Thursday Launch date announced For Crew 8 mission to the International Space Station.

According to NASA, they are now targeting a date no later than February 22nd. The launch date has not been set yet.

After the crew arrives at the International Space Station, they will conduct experiments in low Earth orbit.

The crew 8 includes four people, including NASA astronauts Commander Matthew Dominick, pilots Michael Barratt and Janet Epps, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin.

