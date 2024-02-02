NASA announces the launch date of the mission

NASA announces the launch date of the Crew 8 mission

NASA on Thursday announced the launch date of the Crew 8 mission to the International Space Station. According to NASA, they are now targeting a date no later than February 22. The launch date has not been set yet. RELATED: NASA Postpones Crew 8 Mission Launch Date After the crew arrives at the International Space Station, they will conduct experiments while in low Earth orbit. The crew 8 includes four people, including NASA astronauts Commander Matthew Dominick, pilots Michael Barratt and Janet Epps, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin.

