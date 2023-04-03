NASA Names 4 Astronauts Moon Artemis II: When to Watch

On Monday, NASA will present four astronauts heading to the moon. The four — three Americans and one Canadian — will be the crew of Artemis II, a 10-day mission happening no later than the end of 2024 that will travel around the Moon before returning to Earth.

The crew will join the pool of American astronauts who visited the Moon from 1968 to 1972 during the Apollo era. Here’s what you need to know about Monday’s announcement.

When is the ad and how can I view it?

NASA will introduce the four astronauts to the world from Johnson Space Center in Houston on Monday at 11 a.m. ET. The agency will stream the advertisement Live on NASA TV and on her YouTube channel.

What is Artemis II?

NASA astronauts left the Moon for the last time in December 1972 when they completed the Apollo 17 mission. Since then, returning to the Moon has been discussed several times. The Trump administration has focused its efforts on an initiative dubbed the Artemis Program, which President Biden has pursued since entering the White House.