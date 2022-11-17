NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission will carry the benefits back to Earth

NASA’s New Moon mission will bring science to multiple destinations in the solar system, a senior agency official said Wednesday (November 16).

hours after launch Artemis 1 I started getting bigger Artemis program An attempt to return humans to the moon, a NASA official said that the unmanned mission, which go ahead At 1:47 a.m. EDT (0647 GMT), it’s the cornerstone of building future missions with humans on board.

Artemis 1 is the first in a series of increasingly complex missions to explore the moon in preparation for missions to Mars,” Kate Calvin, NASA’s chief scientist and chief climate advisor, tells Space.com in a video interview.

compared to the crew Apollo program lunar missions of the 1960s and 1970s, the Artemis program aims to do more science and survive even longer than the three days that longer missions like Apollo 17 I managed at the end of the program, Calvin explained.

“Science, we’re using humans and robots to learn more about the moon, in preparation for… other missions in the future,” she said, referring to the Artemis missions and the crew’s efforts with other celestial destinations.

As Artemis 1 flies to the lunar realms, Calvin said the mission will benefit nonetheless a land Sciences. Scientific payloads and mannequins on aboard of the plane Orion spacecraft It will measure and evaluate radiation in lunar space for “effects on crew and electronics,” while other experiments and cubes will collect images and biological measurements of organisms such as algae, seeds, fungi, and yeast.

Calvin said that the practice of living off Earth for long periods of time would also benefit sustainability on our planet.

Solar arrays on NASA’s Artemis 1 Orion spacecraft seen during the orbital maneuvering system’s first engine burn on November 16, 2022. (Image credit: NASA TV)

After Artemis 1 is Artemis 2 A manned mission that will orbit the moon no later than 2024, and Artemis 3 Landing mission targeting 2025 or 2026, assuming the first effort goes as planned.

“Every mission inside Artemis increases the complexity,” Calvin said. “We’re really excited about that, as we get to the moon and back to Mars.”

