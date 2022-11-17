November 17, 2022

NASA’s Artemis 1 lunar mission will carry the benefits back to Earth

Cheryl Riley November 17, 2022 2 min read

NASA’s New Moon mission will bring science to multiple destinations in the solar system, a senior agency official said Wednesday (November 16).

hours after launch Artemis 1 I started getting bigger Artemis program An attempt to return humans to the moon, a NASA official said that the unmanned mission, which go ahead At 1:47 a.m. EDT (0647 GMT), it’s the cornerstone of building future missions with humans on board.

