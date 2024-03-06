NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 launches to the International Space Station

Editor's Note: This version was updated on March 4, 2024 to correct audio link only aAnd change the picture.

An international crew of four reached orbit after a successful launch to the International Space Station at 10:53 p.m. EDT Sunday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. NASA's SpaceX Crew-8 mission is the agency's eighth commercial crew rotation mission with the company to the space station.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket propelled the Dragon spacecraft into orbit carrying NASA astronauts Matthew Dominick, Michael Barratt and Janet Epps, along with Roscosmos astronaut Alexander Grebenkin, on a scientific expedition aboard the orbiting laboratory.

“Congratulations to NASA and SpaceX on another successful launch of the International Space Station! “On this eighth crew rotation mission, we are once again demonstrating the power of our commercial partnerships and American ingenuity that will push us further into the universe,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “Crew more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations to help fuel this new era of space exploration and benefit humanity here on Earth.”

During Dragon's flight, SpaceX will monitor a series of robotic maneuvers of the spacecraft from Mission Control in Hawthorne, California. NASA teams will monitor space station operations throughout the flight from Mission Control at the agency's Johnson Space Center in Houston. NASA coverage continues with Sound only Commentary until the start of the meeting and the broadcast is anchored.

The Dragon spacecraft, called Endeavour, will dock autonomously in the forward port of the station's Harmony module at approximately 3 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5. NASA+NASA TV, NASA app, Youtubeand the agency website. NASA will also continue coverage of the crew's welcoming ceremony once they arrive at the orbital station. Learn how to stream NASA TV across a variety of platforms including social media.

Crew-8 will join the Expedition 70 space station crew of NASA astronauts Yasmine Moghbeli and Loral O'Hara, ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Satoshi Furukawa, and Roscosmos astronauts Konstantin Borisov and Oleg. Kononenko and Nikolai Chubb. For a short time, the number of crew on board the space station will increase to 11 until crew members 7 Mogbele, Mogensen, Furukawa and Borisov return to Earth a few days later.

Crew-8 will conduct new scientific research to prepare for human exploration beyond low Earth orbit and benefit humanity on Earth. Experiments include studying brain organoids to understand neurodegenerative disorders, changes in body fluids during spaceflight, and the effects of ultraviolet radiation and microgravity on plant growth. These are just a few of the more than 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations that will be performed during their mission.

With this mission, NASA will make the most of the space station, where astronauts have lived and worked continuously for more than 23 years testing technologies, performing science and developing the skills needed to operate future commercial destinations in low Earth orbit and explore places farther from Earth. . Research conducted on the space station provides benefits to people on Earth and paves the way for future long-duration missions to the Moon and beyond through NASA's Artemis missions.

Matthew Dominique is the commander of Crew-8, his first spaceflight since being selected as an astronaut in 2017. During Expedition 70/71 aboard the space station, he will serve as a mission specialist. He follows @DominicMatthew On X.

Michael Barratt is the pilot of Crew-8, making his third visit to the space station. In 2009, Barratt served as flight engineer on Expedition 19/20 as the station moved its standard crew from three to six and conducted two spacewalks. He flew on Space Shuttle Discovery in 2011 aboard STS-133, which provided the Permanent Multi-Purpose Module and Fast Logistics Transporter IV. Barratt spent a total of 212 days in space. During Expedition 70/71, he will serve as a mission specialist.

Janet Epps is a mission specialist for Crew-8, its first spaceflight, where she works with the commander and pilot to monitor the spacecraft during the dynamic launch and re-entry phases of the flight. Epps was selected by NASA as an astronaut in 2009. She will serve as a flight engineer during Expeditions 70/71. He follows @astro_janet On X.

Roscosmos cosmonaut Alexander Grebenkin flies on his first mission. He will serve as flight engineer during Expeditions 70/71.

-end-

