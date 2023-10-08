October 8, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Netanyahu says Israel is at war with Hamas after the surprise attack

Netanyahu says Israel is at war with Hamas after the surprise attack

Frank Tomlinson October 8, 2023 2 min read

Palestinian militants on Saturday launched the biggest attack on Israel in years, sending fighters across the border from Gaza, seizing hostages and firing thousands of rockets in a sustained assault.

The Israeli Prime Minister said that his country is “in a state of war” with the army launching retaliatory strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza.

Here’s what you need to know:

In an attack that also surprised the Biden administration, Hamas launched a sustained barrage of thousands of rockets in a coordinated attack on land, sea and air, and its forces crossed the Gaza border.

Israel declared war on Hamas and said it launched retaliatory strikes against 17 military complexes and sites linked to the Hamas leadership in Gaza. The Israel Defense Forces are conducting house-to-house searches in the southern part of the country near Gaza, in an attempt to clear the area of ​​Hamas militants.

About 300 Israelis, most of them civilians, were confirmed killed, and 1,590 others were injured. At least 232 Palestinians have been killed so far and more than 1,697 others have been injured.

The Israeli army said that Israeli soldiers and civilians were captured and transferred to Gaza. Armed men are also holding Israeli hostages in at least two Israeli towns.

Hamas says that these attacks are only the beginning, and that it is preparing for a long battle. Iran praised Palestinian militants for the attack.

Israel’s failure to anticipate the attack made the world wonder what went wrong.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

United Nations: At least 100 people were killed as a result of strong earthquakes that struck western Afghanistan

October 7, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
2 min read

Afghanistan earthquake: At least 15 people killed and 78 others injured in a 6.3-magnitude earthquake

October 7, 2023 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Heavy rain from the cold front, the remnants of Philip, begins to affect the Northeast and New England

October 7, 2023 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Swedish model and singer who co-wrote Katy Perry’s ‘Walking On Air’, Camila Lerth Segura, has been found alive after disappearing for three months – Update

October 8, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

The launch of an Arianespace Vega rocket featuring 12 satellites has been delayed after a last-minute scrub

October 8, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

No. 25 Louisville ends No. 10 Notre Dame’s 30-game ACC regular season winning streak

October 8, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

Forza Motorsport players criticize the game’s “horrible” rearview mirrors

October 8, 2023 Len Houle