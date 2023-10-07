United Nations: At least 100 people were killed as a result of strong earthquakes that struck western Afghanistan

Two earthquakes measuring 6.3 magnitude were recorded on Saturday near the city of Herat.

At least 100 people were killed and at least 500 others injured after powerful earthquakes struck western Afghanistan on Saturday, the United Nations said.

The US Geological Survey reported two 6.3 magnitude earthquakes, as well as several strong aftershocks, near the city of Herat. One of the aftershocks reached a magnitude of 5.9.

The initial earthquake occurred 40 kilometers west of Herat city at around 11 a.m. local time, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan. It was felt by residents in the neighboring Badghis and Farah provinces.

“Initial assessments indicate that up to 100 people were killed in eight villages in Zindajan district in Herat province… and another 500 people were injured,” the agency said in a report. to updatePointing out that “unconfirmed reports indicate that this number may be closer to 320 people.”

The disaster has affected about 4,200 people – about 600 families – so far, with 465 homes reported destroyed and another 135 damaged, the agency said. She added that the most affected village was Mahal Wadakha.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Afghanistan said, “Partners and local authorities expect the number of casualties to rise as search and rescue efforts continue amid reports that some people may be trapped under collapsed buildings.”

In the immediate aftermath of the disaster, Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said at least 15 people were killed and 40 others were injured.

Afghanistan’s National Disaster Management Authority said that a number of homes in Herat Province were completely or partially destroyed, while search and rescue efforts are still underway.

The World Health Organization in Afghanistan said on social media that it was sending medical supplies to hospitals and ambulances to transport victims “as reports of deaths and injuries resulting from the earthquake continue to emerge.”

United Nations agency Shared photos Of healthcare workers treating patients outdoors amid the response.

UNICEF Afghanistan also said it was on the ground with UN colleagues to “assess the full impact.”

“Once again, children and families in Afghanistan have been affected by the devastating earthquake, this time in western Herat province,” UNICEF Afghanistan said on social media.

Last year, at least 1,000 people were killed and 1,500 others injured after a 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Afghanistan, near the Pakistani border.