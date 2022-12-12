New searches have been carried out in the European Parliament to prevent “disappearance of data necessary for the investigation”.

Find all our live #PARLEMENT_EUROPEEN here

Belgian police raided the European Parliament complex in Brussels today as part of an investigation into suspicions of corruption to influence the EU institution’s decisions, the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office announced. Follow our life.

#EuropeanParliament “European democracy under attack”, announced the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola. The latter declared “Internal Investigation”.

"Whether it's December 15th or January 10th, it won't be 64, it won't be 65"At the announcement by Emmanuel Macron, CFDT's national secretary Yvan Ricordeau assured franceinfo Postponement of presentation of pension reform to January 10.

: This is the 20th search in four days in this probe involving Qatar, a judicial source said. The deputy speaker of Greece’s parliament, Eva Kaili, and three others were jailed on Sunday by a Brussels judge leading the investigations.

: The President of the European Parliament concludes his speech and gives permission to the leaders of the political groups. As you can see, his tone is serious. Malta reported “Internal Investigation” To understand what happened.

: “For harmful actors in third countries (…) you will find this parliament in your way. We are Europeans and we want to be cool rather than buy”.

: “I have announced a special meeting of the Council of Presidents to initiate the procedure regarding Article 21”, Roberta Metzola explains. The move makes it possible to end Eve Kylie’s tenure as vice president. “No Punishment”Adds the Speaker of Parliament. “We will initiate an internal investigation.”He explains, reforming the way lobbies operate and “More Transparency”.

: “Our services have been working with legal and judicial authorities for some time to dismantle this network. (…) I have removed the person concerned from his position.”

: “This has been one of the longest days of my career (…) Make no mistake, the European Parliament is under attack, European democracy is under attack”Roberta Metzola, President of the European Parliament, explains after the accusation of the Greek Vice-President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili. “corruption”. The President of the Parliament is currently addressing MEPs gathered in Strasbourg at the start of the institution’s plenary session.

: This #Qatargate within the EP is very intense. A commission of inquiry is required. And the political boycott of the World Cup. I humbly request that President @EmmanuelMacron cancel his visit to Qatar! https://t.co/e6LM8vL5rS

: Former presidential candidate and environment MEP Yannick Jadot asked Emmanuel Macron on Twitter to cancel the trip to Qatar for the France-Morocco semi-final after revelations about the European Parliament.

: “When you are doing your job properly as a member of the European Parliament, it pains me to see such attitudes that bring our whole institution into disrepute!”

David Courmond, MEP EELV, says at franceinfo “Very angry and saddened by the backlash against the European establishment” When corruption suspicions taint the European Parliament.

: This case rocked the European circuit. The Greek vice-president of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, has been charged “Corruption”. A Socialist MEP was jailed as part of a Belgian judicial investigation into alleged large payments to influence decisions within the Qatari European body. In addition to Eva Kylie, three others were jailed yesterday, Franceinfo’s judicial source said. Here’s what we know about their profile.

There are suspicions of corruption within the European Parliament “very serious”European Commission President Ursula van der Leyen said. Follow our life.

: Hello and thank you! Qatar responded to AFP on Saturday. “Any allegation of misconduct by the Qatari government demonstrates serious misinformation.”A Qatari government official said.

: Hi Margaux, have you seen Qatar’s reaction to the corruption in Brussels? Thanks for your excellent work

: “These allegations are deeply disturbing. This is a matter of public trust at the heart of our institutions. This trust requires high standards of independence and integrity.”Ursula van der Leyen clarified, recalling the proposal to create“Independent Authority” Ethical Issues in EU Institutions.

: There are suspicions of corruption within the European Parliament “very serious”Ursula van der Leyen, president of the European Commission, says:

: Eva Kylie, 44, made a name for herself as a news anchor on Greek television before entering politics. Find his portrait Drawn by France 2.

: The move also applies to relatives of elected officials expelled from the Greek socialist party Pasok-Kinal following the case. “Bank accounts, securities, companies and other financial assets”said its president Harlambos Vourliotis.

: New sanctions against Greece’s vice president European Parliament. The Greek Anti-Money Laundering Authority has announced the freezing of all of Eva Kylie’s assets.

: President of European Diplomacy, Joseph Borrell, judge “Very worrying” they “serious charges” It was brought against the Greek Vice-President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili. “Investigation is going on and we are following it”He visited the European Union Foreign Ministers’ meeting

: Sébastien Senou, vice-president of the National Rally, announces on France 2. A commission of inquiry into foreign intervention in France was opened. The announcement comes after the “corruption” charge and detention of the Greek vice-president of the European Parliament.