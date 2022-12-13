Slovakia orders 152 CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles from Sweden

At the end of August, Slovakia ordered 76 AMVXP armored vehicles from Finnish Patria for 447 million euros. Later, after agreeing to give its infantry fighting vehicles [VCI] BVP-1 tracked vehicles [de conception soviétique] In Ukraine, it will receive 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks from Germany as part of the Ringtausch initiative launched by Berlin to facilitate this type of transfer for the benefit of the Ukrainian military.

Precisely, replacement of BVP-1 is subject to call for tenders related to acquisition of 152 new VCI. This market was favored by the German Rheinmetall [KF-41 « Lynx »]General Dynamics European Land Systems [ASCOD 2] and BAE Systems Haaglands [CV-90]. There was talk of Bratislava making a government-to-government agreement to finalize a possible order.

Finally, on December 12, the Slovak Ministry of Defense announced that it had signed a contract with the Swedish government for the purchase of 152 CV90 MkIVs for 1.688 billion euros.

This VCI will be delivered to the Slovak Army according to different structures [qui n’ont pas été précisées]. They will be produced within the framework of industrial cooperation involving the ZTS Special Group.

“The CV-90 meets the criteria of our armed forces. Today we have improved collaboration [entre la Slovaquie et la Suède », s’est félicité Marian Majer, le secrétaire d’État slovaque à la Défense. « Au cours des deux dernières années, le rythme de modernisation de notre armée a atteint des niveaux jamais vus depuis des décennies », a-t-il également fait observer.

Effectivement, outre l’achat de nouveaux blindés, la Slovaquie attend 14 chasseurs-bombardiers F-16 « Viper », lesquels remplaceront les 11 MiG-29 de ses forces aériennes. Pour rappel, ceux-ci ne volent plus depuis la fin août… Et on ignore ce qu’ils deviendront [transfert à l’Ukraine?].

Regarding this CV-90 order, Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Ny considers it “an important step in the modernization” of his country’s military capabilities… and above all “a solid step forward in the development of a heavy mechanized brigade” that will allow Bratislava to fulfill its obligations to NATO. In addition, The deal will ensure “substantial and long-term benefits for dozens of defense industry companies in Slovakia.”

Also, this choice in favor of CV-90 could affect the Czech Republic, which seeks to acquire 210 monitored VCIs. Last year, Prague canceled the procedure launched for this purpose… and manufacturers who submitted an offer were similar to the Slovak call for tenders.

“If the Czech Republic decides to buy the same vehicles, this will have an impact on the final price”, indeed the Slovak Ministry of Defense pointed out. In fact, the deal just signed includes a clause that allows the price of the CV-90s to be adjusted to incorporate “economies of scale.” However, in August, Slovak and Czech defense ministers agreed to cooperate in the field of infantry fighting vehicles.