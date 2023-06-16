Nintendo expands Switch Online’s GBA library next week with Fire Emblem

participation in Nintendo Live on

Nintendo has announced that the 2003 Game Boy Advance version of Fire Emblem is coming to Switch Online next week. June 23rd. This tactical RPG is also known as Fire Emblem: The Flaming Blade It will be available to everyone who has access to the expansion pack class.

This entry was the first installment in the series to be released outside of Japan, and it also debuted Lyn – who also appeared as the Blazing logo in the new Switch version Fire Emblem Engage. There is permanent death in this game as well. Here’s more on this classic game, courtesy of PR:

“in fire emblemAfter centuries of peace, the nation of Lycia stands on the brink of war. Unrest mounts as noble houses plot betrayal, allies become enemies and armies prepare for battle… all while a shadowy figure manipulates empires from the shadows. Now Lin, along with Eliwood and Hector, must rally their army to fight against the forces that will destroy everything they hold dear – and before the world burns to ashes.

Over the course of the story, you’ll gather heroes to your side, train them to excel with a wide range of weapons and classes, and further hone their skills on the battlefield. In battle, strategize your course of action around a variety of terrains and conditions. Then take command of the field and lead your units to victory through Achieving specific goals.But be warned: on this one fire emblem The game, if your soldiers meet their end, they are gone forever.”

Aside from the GBA version, Fire Emblem for the GBA was previously released on the Wii U eShop in 2014. In April of this year, the title also celebrated its 20th anniversary. You can learn more about its history in our Nintendo Life feature.

And in related news, Japan will receive Fire Emblem: The Binding Blade (which stars Roy) this month as well.

participation in Nintendo Live on