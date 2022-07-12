Nintendo may finally be racing ahead with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​second wave of content

It’s July, and there’s still no sign of a second Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC wave, so what’s going on? Although Nintendo hasn’t provided an update on when the next wave will be delivered, it looks like fans have been able to pinpoint some sort of timeframe for the next DLC release.

As described in a tweet by Tweet embedRecently, a 7-Eleven commercial in Japan shows Wave 1 cycles and upcoming DLC ​​waves. In the upper right, though, it was mentioned how this ad would not be shown to the public by July 17, 2022. This has led to theories that the ad is likely just around the corner.

7-11 advertises the course package (note that it says you double the number of courses in Japanese, nothing about wave 2). I think we should see the reveal sooner rather than later. pic.twitter.com/qpRtTBiUdp– PushDustIn (PushDustIn) July 9, 2022

This isn’t the first time a banner ad in Japan has indicated that a Nintendo DLC is on the horizon. There were similar stories during the reveal Super Smash Bros. Game Ultimate Fighter passing waves.

The original Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC wave contained a total of eight courses – taken from the mobile version and also several older titles. Some of these tracks included Toad Circuit (3DS), Choco Mountain (N64) and even fan favorite Coconut Mall (Wii). All of these tracks and waves are scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2023.

It’s unknown at this point what exact courses will be included in the next wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s ​​DLC, but Datamin previously revealed an updated booster course banner:

Looking forward to the next wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC tracks? Have you tried the first wave yet? Tell us in the comments.