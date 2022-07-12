There’s a new reason to buy the Oculus Quest 2 on Prime Day this year

If you’re finally looking to get into virtual reality this year, Amazon Prime Day is the best time ever to finally jump into the metaverse. Surprisingly, it’s not because of much – these are sure to come, so stay alert Best Quest 2 Prime Day Deals (Opens in a new tab).

It’s because Meta has finally announced that they will No longer requires a Facebook account in order to use Oculus Quest 2 (Opens in a new tab) (now known as Meta Quest 2).

This is correct! Starting in August, you will no longer need a Facebook account in order to use Quest 2. Since the launch of Quest 2, Meta has required the use of an active Facebook account in order to play any games, apps or even just use a headset at all.

While this made it easy to sign in and set up if you’re already a Facebook user, having a Facebook account linked to a VR headset has proven to be a huge problem for many people. In many cases, people got Banned from Facebook (Opens in a new tab) – Whether it’s for a legitimate reason or not – which renders Quest 2 useless.

Solve the problem

(Photo credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

When the Meta flips the switch in August and changes the rules, you’ll have to sign up for a new Meta account. Instead of your personal Facebook account, you’ll be using a separate Meta account designed only for one thing at this time: to allow you to pay for things in the metaverse.

Whether it means buying Best Quest 2 Games (Opens in a new tab)Or, buy clothes for a Horizon Worlds avatar, it’s entirely up to you. You will only use your Meta account to do this.

Since this account is completely separate from your social media feed – and in fact, you can choose not to link your Facebook or Instagram accounts to it – it will be free from the issues that arose when people’s Facebook accounts were banned.

When you create a Meta account, you will also create a Meta Horizon profile which will include your name, username, and avatar that will represent you across the virtual Meta Spaces. Whether that’s how you look at a file virtual party (Opens in a new tab) Or while playing games with friends in Horizon worlds, your avatar is designed to be the character you want.

Why Prime Day?

(Image credit: Amazon)

Prime Day is one of the best days of the year to get deals on anything you usually order from Amazon. Even if the Quest 2 itself isn’t on sale, you’ll almost certainly get some Best Quest 2 Accessories (Opens in a new tab) in a bargain.

Since the Quest 2 is very affordable, it is important to get these accessories to get the full experience out of the headset. The default harness, for example, is fine enough on its own, but it won’t feel comfortable during long gaming sessions. You’ll want to capture a file Best Headband Quest 2 (Opens in a new tab) For this.

Likewise, the consoles are good enough on their own but feel better with a file Great Quest 2 Hand Strap Replacement (Opens in a new tab). Our favorites add a hand strap that gives you the ability to leave the console completely without it falling out of your hand. It’s important to make the VR throw more natural, and to prevent this console from flying into the wall or TV if you forget to attach the wrist straps tightly enough.