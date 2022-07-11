Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD Steam notice states that the game will become “unreachable” as of September

Update 5.45pm in the UK: Ubisoft said that owners of Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD will still be able to play and re-download the game after its servers shut down on September 1.

The new statement, which was passed to Eurogamer this evening, appears to contradict the message that appears today on the game’s store page. This will now change.

Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD.

Here’s Ubisoft’s statement in full:

“As mentioned in our support article, only DLC and online features will be affected by the upcoming shutdown. Existing owners of these games will still be able to access, play or re-download them. Our teams are working with our partners to update this information across all storefronts and are also evaluating all Options for players who will be affected when these online gaming services are shut down on September 1, 2022.

“Our goal has always been to do everything we can to allow those old titles to remain available in the best possible conditions for players, and that’s what we’re working towards.”

Original story 10.15am UK:Ubisoft warned that Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD “will not be available” from September 1 onwards.

The game is now no longer available for purchase “at the request of the publisher”, warning notice on the game Steam . page States.

Silent Hunter 5which is a submarine combat simulator from Ubisoft, also has the same warning messages.

It is strange, Prince of Persia, the forgotten desert It has a similar notice, although it’s only for the Deluxe Edition and DLC game.

Ubisoft’s move to make this selection of games and downloadable content inaccessible came after the previous announcement Ubisoft has been shutting down a slew of online services for old games.

This ad was bad news with fans – and in fact with one Ubisoft development studio. Since then, Anno 2070 maker Ubisoft Mainz has said he’s been trying to patch his game So it remained possible to play after shutting down its servers.

Another game from Ubisoft slated to be inaccessible after September 1 space enthusiasts, which is one of the addresses whose servers have been shut down over the Internet. As an online-only game, this at least makes sense.

But what about Assassin’s Creed Liberation HD? Eurogamer has contacted Ubisoft for comment, and has received the following statement regarding the previous publisher’s announcement of servers shutting down.

“We are not making a decision to easily withdraw legacy Ubisoft gaming services, and our teams are currently evaluating all options for players who will be affected when these online gaming services shut down on September 1, 2022,” a Ubisoft spokesperson told us.

“We are also working with our partners to update this information across all storefronts, so players will be fully informed of the removal of online services at the point of purchase as well as via our support article where we shared the news.”

We hope to hear more about Liberation HD specifically, and will update when we do.