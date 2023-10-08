No. 25 Louisville ends No. 10 Notre Dame’s 30-game ACC regular season winning streak

Andrea AdelsonSenior writer at ESPN4 minutes to read

Sam Hartman is having a very bad night in the loss to Notre Dame Louisville’s defense held off Sam Hartman with five sacks and three interceptions en route to an upset of Notre Dame.

When No. 25 Louisville brought home its native son Jeff Brohm, and that was in moments like Saturday night: a historic 33-20 win over No. 10 Notre Dame, breaking the Irish record for 30 consecutive ACC regular-season games.

Broome, who grew up in Louisville and went on to star at quarterback for the Cardinals, now has Louisville 6-0 in his first year as head coach. After Louisville completed the upset of the Irish, fans stormed the field, and singer Jack Harlow was seen standing next to Brohm shouting, “It’s the s—!”

“It’s a great win,” Broome said in his post-match press conference. “Yes, I like big games. Our team likes big games. If you can’t get into it, maybe this isn’t the sport for you. But you have to be ready to play, and you have to do all the little things. You have to be aggressive.”

That’s exactly how Louisville played the Irish, coming after quarterback Sam Hartman from the start. It was reminiscent of the way Louisville played Hartman last season when he was Wake Forest’s starting quarterback and committed six turnovers in a loss to the Cardinals. On Saturday’s opening drive, Hartman threw an interception, his first of three that day.

Additionally, Louisville sacked Hartman five times, and the Irish couldn’t get the run game going — gaining just 44 yards on the ground. In all, Notre Dame turned the ball over five times. Afterward, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said, “No one has impacted our quarterback quite like Louisville has.”

“Everyone will point the finger at Sam,” Freeman said. “You better point the finger at me. We have to do a better job of protecting our quarterback and putting him in situations to have a higher percentage of success.”

Duke tried to make Hartman uncomfortable last week, but Hartman was able to make two crucial plays late in the game to lead Notre Dame to a come-from-behind win, including a 17-yard run on fourth-and-16. But that wasn’t against Louisville, which controlled the entire game in the second half and was very clearly the more physical team.

“We were aggressive in our assertiveness against the appearance of their employees,” Broome said. “We were going to have them beat us by throwing the football, and have him throw it over our heads. I think when we got the first interception on the first drive, they probably said maybe we can’t throw it over their heads as much and then we put more pressure.”

This is the first time in school history that Louisville has beaten an AP Top 10 opponent in back-to-back seasons. Last year, it was Hartman and No. 10 Wake Forest. This year, it was Hartman and Notre Dame. While Louisville’s defensive line dominated the line of scrimmage, so did Louisville’s offensive line — a week after not playing its best game against NC State.

Running back Jawhar Jordan was the difference-maker with a season-high 143 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Jack Plummer had an excellent game, going 17 of 24 for 145 yards and a touchdown. It was a highlight win for Broome early in his tenure, after Louisville hired him away from Purdue to replace Scott Satterfield. But for Notre Dame, now down two losses, there’s another big game ahead against USC with its College Football Playoff hopes over.

“You don’t have a lot of time to feel sorry for yourself,” Freeman said. “I’m really going to lean on our leaders to make sure our guys understand that we’ve got to learn from this game and then we’ve got to move forward and prepare for USC. We can’t sit here and be sad and feel bad for ourselves. We’ve got to move forward.” “This will be a real test of our leadership.”