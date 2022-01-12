North Korea says it has tested a hypersonic missile

The missile was launched on January 11, 2022, according to state media reports of a hypersonic missile test at an undisclosed location in North Korea. Via KCNA / REUTERS

North Korea says it has successfully tested a hypersonic missile on Wednesday (January 12). KCNA, the official North Korean news agency. This is his A second such test Within a week, First announced by South Korea and Japan.

Carries the missile “Hypersonic Planning Warship” Touched one “Target at sea at 1 p.m. 000 km away “, KCNA, obtained in Seoul, said the test is still pending “Further confirmed” “Excellent Maneuverability of the Hypersonic War Unit”.

“Progress”

The photos have been posted on the website Rodang Chinmun, The official newspaper of the ruling Workers’ Party, shows the missile being fired at dawn as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is seen surrounded by people in military uniform.

The South Korean defense said the shot reached hypersonic speed and was clearly certified “Progress” Compared to last week.

Hypersonic missiles fly on Mac 5 or above and can change the course of the aircraft, making them very difficult to detect and intercept.