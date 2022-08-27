NVIDIA CEO Confirms ‘Exciting New Next Generation’ GeForce RTX 40 GPUs Are Incoming, Unveiled In Late September

During Dividend call for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023the CEO of NVIDIA confirmed that the next generation of GPUs, the GeForce RTX 40 series, is actually coming soon.

NVIDIA CEO at launch of next-generation GeForce RTX 40 GPUs: ‘We have an exciting new generation coming’, announcement in September?

NVIDIA’s second quarter this year has been tough, with gaming revenue dropping 44% sequentially and 33% annually. You can read the full earnings report by our finance team here But what we’ll be talking about is the fact that NVIDIA CEO, Jensen Huang, has confirmed that their next generation GPUs are on the way.

NVIDIA confirmed that the file Price adjustment on existing graphics cards Trying to get rid of excess inventory to make room for the next generation of products. Jensen shows that next-generation graphics cards and GPU architecture are going to be really exciting and you can read it from the statement below:

Our strategy is to reduce sales – reduce sales this quarter, next quarter to allow inventory to be routed properly. We’ve obviously moved away from the highs, and the overall situation has turned sharply for the worse. Thus, our first strategy is to reduce selling in the next two quarters to correct channel stock. We have also created pricing programs for our existing products to prepare for next generation products. Ampere is the most popular GPU we’ve ever built. It is among the top 15 most popular gaming GPUs on Steam. It remains the best GPU in the world, and will be very successful for quite some time. However, we have an exciting new generation coming, and it will be put on top of that. And so, we took – we did two things. We have reduced the sale to allow channel stock correction and We have implemented programs with our partners to pricing products in the channel in preparation for the next generation. All of this we anticipate has been working on the way to being in great shape next year. Oka? So, that’s what our game plan is. NVIDIA CEO – Jensen Huang (Q2 2023 Earnings Call)

What’s even more significant is the fact that Jensen also gave us a hint that we can hear more about the next-gen gaming GPU architecture with Next month in GTC 2022. The next release of the NVIDIA GTC will take place on September 19 and run until September 22 while the CEO’s speech is expected on September 20.

In gaming, our partners and ecosystem are responding to a sudden slowdown in consumer demand and are correcting channel inventory. However, the basics of the games are solid. We’ll get through this over the next few months and move into next year with our new architecture. I look forward to telling you more about it at the GTC next month. I’m looking forward to next month’s GTC conference, where we’ll share new advances in RTX to reinvent 3D graphics and gaming. NVIDIA CEO – Jensen Huang (Q2 2023 Earnings Call)

So it looks like we’ll somehow be calling an official for the reveal next month in September. This will definitely not be a launch event for the next generation GeForce RTX 40 series, but rather an announcement/unveiling. We’re definitely looking forward to what NVIDIA has in store for the gaming community.