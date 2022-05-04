Oklahoma State transfer guard, Isaac Lekele commits to Ohio State

The final piece of the Ohio State List puzzle fell into place.

With only one grant spot remaining, the Buckeyes secured a commitment from Oklahoma State to transfer Isaac Likekele, a 6-foot-5, 215-pound guard with four years of college basketball experience and the versatility to play a number of positions at Ohio State.

a Three star recruit A high school player and 156th player in the 2018 class, Likekele has averaged 8.9 points, 3.9 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game across 114 appearances and 110 starts for the Cowboys over the past four seasons. Likekele averaged 10.9 points and 4.5 assists per game as a sophomore in 2019-20, but put in 7.1 points, 3.4 assists, and 5.5 rebounds last year.

Likekele . profile

year: Super Senior

Super Senior measuring: 6 feet – 5, 215 pounds

6 feet – 5, 215 pounds POS: Protect

Protect the school: Oklahoma

Oklahoma statistics: 7.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.5 assists per game last season

The Arlington, Texas, country native entered the transfer gate on April 26, opting to use his extra year of eligibility outside of the Oklahoma State program despite staying on board with a post-season ban that cut the Cowboys’ 2021-2022 schedule.

Lekele was Oklahoma State’s fifth-highest scorer last season, but he led the team in every game and was second in the rebound. Likekele fired just 18.2 percent from the 3-point line, 43.7 percent from the field and 53.6 percent from the free-throw line last year, but the numbers will be a defensive asset and a Swiss Army knife of sorts for the Bucks in 2022-23.

Likekele is the only player in Oklahoma State history to have at least 1,000 points, 600 rebounds, and 400 assists.

Having drawn comparisons between Draymond Green and Jae’Sean Tate for his frame and skill at doing everything on hardwood, Likekele could turn the point for the Buckeyes if asked, but could also play as big as a powerhouse forward in a potential lineup of four Ohio State guards next season.

Lekele is the third Ohio State guard to break through the off-season transfer window, joining the Wright State transfer Tanner Holden West Virginia Transfer Sean McNeill. Holden committed to Buckeye on April 2 becoming Ohio’s first transfer gate, and McNeil boarded it on April 24.

Ohio State initially sought to follow the top man on the transfer list with their final available spot on the roster, but due to the program’s heavy losses in the backcourt since the end of the season – owners Branham, Gary Wheeler, Mitchie Johnson, Cedric Russell, Jimmy Sotos and Justin Arens will all depart. All in all – the veteran ranger would be a totally welcome addition.

Before Ikele’s commitment, a real new student is incoming Bruce Thornton He would have been the only goalkeeper on Buckeye’s roster in 2022-23, although Holden, McNeil and Justice Swing may have all shared their contributions to handling the ball.

With Likekele now in the mix, there will be less pressure on Thornton and many of the Buckeyes could spend less time playing off position.