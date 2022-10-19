Olivia Wilde has just revealed her salad recipe

Chef Olivia Wilde.

Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

There is one thing Olivia Wilde has in common with Alice, the protagonist of Florence Pugh her movie do not worry my love? They both make a good salad. At least that’s according to daily Mail Report On her split from Jason Sudeikis. The couple’s former nanny, who says she was fired all of a sudden without interruption, She told the outlet that things came to a head after Wilde left their house with a salad for her new beau, Harry Styles, made from what Sudeikis called her “own dressing”. The nanny claimed that Sudeikis lay in front of Wilde’s car to prevent her from leaving for a salad with Styles. Wilde and Sudeikis are trying to distance themselves from this nanny with a joint statement to Vulture. “As parents, it is very upsetting to know that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to make false and shameful accusations about us in public,” they said, describing the story as “The unfortunate summit” of “an 18-month campaign to harass us, as well as loved ones, close friends and colleagues.” “We will continue to focus on raising and protecting our children with the sincere hope that she now chooses to leave our family alone,” the statement continued. There is no official word on the authority, though. The report raises many questions, but let’s focus on the simplest: What is the recipe for Wilde’s Special Salad?

Wilde’s social media doesn’t give much clue about how to make a salad. In 2010, I tweeted About the vegetable salad with grilled tofu you made for Monday without the meat, but the photo is lost to link the rot. In 2015, I tweeted About its affinity with ranch dressing. She didn’t seem interested in salad in a 2013 food diary for Food and wine, favoring pasta, fried sandwiches, peanut butter and jelly. (same.) foodie boyfriend styles He did not put any words about power in his latest songs, Harry’s house. Her power-loving ex-boyfriend praised the salad choices on movie sets in a conversation with Michael Keaton for an interview in 2013, saying they had “the most beautiful cherry tomatoes I’ve ever seen”. Could this be the secret to Wilde’s powers as well? You can question the authenticity of a file daily Mail Report, but Wilde seems to have power in her mind while reporting to her Vanity Fair cover profilewhen I made a “pretty show-worthy salad” in a pottery class.

Wilde’s appearance on the Food Network Special 2020 may be one of the best clues Questlove’s PotluckShe made a roasted salmon salad with zucchini and potatoes. for every Online recipeShe dressed it simply with red wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, honey, garlic, and olive oil. Basically, it’s profusion on a file Classic French vinaigrette, which sounds good but probably not too different from the ones in the salad Sudeikis was interested in. It doesn’t sound special to us – definitely not particularly ‘run over by a car’.

🚨olivia wilde gave us a salad dressing recipe from Nora Efroni pic.twitter.com/LYxracNCC7 – Ilana Kaplan (@lanikaps) October 19, 2022

A day later, Wilde finally decided to give a glimpse of what her own outfit might be like. Or more likely, she’s just trolling us, so why not do it at this point? on me Instagram Stories On Tuesday night, a single page of Nora Ephron’s novel was published Heartburn It has a vinaigrette with red wine vinegar, gray bupon mustard and olive oil. She has not confirmed whether the recipe is, in fact, the rumors that led her into her relationship with Styles, so the official recipe remains a mystery for now. But hey, Olivia, if you ever want to leave the recipe in’Caterpillar Street DietWe are sure we can help arrange something.

This post has been updated all the time.