Kelly Ripa thanks Kathy Lee Gifford for not reading her book

Kelly Ripa turns negative into positive.

During the last episode of the podcastNot skinny but not fat‘ The morning talk show host was asked about it Kathy Lee Gifford says she doesn’t plan on reading Ripa’s new memoir, “Live Wire: Long-Term Short Stories.”

“It’s really hard to sell a book, isn’t it? And that’s like week three of the book, isn’t it? And I mean, honestly, I’m not going to lie, I haven’t read any headlines anywhere,” Ripa said. “And suddenly all these headlines came out and there was all this interest in my book, so I’m someone who tends to take negativity and turn it into positive. And so my final comment is, thank you.”

Ripa became the co-host of Live With Regis and Kelly in 2000, after Gifford left the long morning show.

In her book, RIBA She writes about her complicated relationship with former host Regis PhilbinWorld Health Organization He died of natural causes at the age of 88 in 2020.

I’m not going to read the book. I haven’t read it yet,” Gifford said of RIBA’s book during an appearance on Good Day New York. “I don’t even know if it’s out yet. I just know what Regis was for me. He was, for 15 years, the best partner anyone could ever have professionally, but he was my friend.”

As for whether Ripa thinks Gifford might feel differently about the book if she read it?

“I think anyone who reads the book will have a completely different opinion,” Ripa said during the podcast.

Her book is at number four on the New York Times bestseller list of factual books as of Wednesday.