October 19, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Kelly Ripa thanks Kathy Lee Gifford for not reading her book

Kelly Ripa thanks Kathy Lee Gifford for not reading her book

Roxanne Bacchus October 19, 2022 2 min read



CNN

Kelly Ripa turns negative into positive.

During the last episode of the podcastNot skinny but not fat‘ The morning talk show host was asked about it Kathy Lee Gifford says she doesn’t plan on reading Ripa’s new memoir, “Live Wire: Long-Term Short Stories.”

“It’s really hard to sell a book, isn’t it? And that’s like week three of the book, isn’t it? And I mean, honestly, I’m not going to lie, I haven’t read any headlines anywhere,” Ripa said. “And suddenly all these headlines came out and there was all this interest in my book, so I’m someone who tends to take negativity and turn it into positive. And so my final comment is, thank you.”

Ripa became the co-host of Live With Regis and Kelly in 2000, after Gifford left the long morning show.

In her book, RIBA She writes about her complicated relationship with former host Regis PhilbinWorld Health Organization He died of natural causes at the age of 88 in 2020.

I’m not going to read the book. I haven’t read it yet,” Gifford said of RIBA’s book during an appearance on Good Day New York. “I don’t even know if it’s out yet. I just know what Regis was for me. He was, for 15 years, the best partner anyone could ever have professionally, but he was my friend.”

As for whether Ripa thinks Gifford might feel differently about the book if she read it?

“I think anyone who reads the book will have a completely different opinion,” Ripa said during the podcast.

Her book is at number four on the New York Times bestseller list of factual books as of Wednesday.

See also  Gergiev, a friend of Putin, outside the Vienna Philharmonic tour of the United States

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Olivia Wilde has just revealed her salad recipe

October 19, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

A nanny claims that Olivia Wilde gave up the dog to be with Harry Styles

October 19, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Selma Blair quits Dancing with the Stars due to health concerns related to MS

October 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Kelly Ripa thanks Kathy Lee Gifford for not reading her book

October 19, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Standard measurement of the universe suggests there is “something fishy”

October 19, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Elnaz Rakabi: Fans cheer and clap as climber returns to Iran

October 19, 2022 Joy Love
6 min read

Microsoft is building the Xbox mobile game store to take on Apple and Google

October 19, 2022 Len Houle