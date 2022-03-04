March 4, 2022

Olympic Lyonis mobilizes!

Rusty Knowles March 4, 2022 1 min read

At a time when Ukraine is exposing itself to Russian military operations initiated by Vladimir Putin, many actors, including those from the football world, have been associating themselves with international aid that has been stopped in support of the Ukrainian people. Movement to participate in the Olympic Lyon. Thus, via a press release, the Rhone Club announced its support on Friday. “Currently, through its foundation, Olympique Lyonnais is donating 50,000 50,000 to UNICEF, which provides significant humanitarian assistance to children and their families., Can we read. Note that other actions of the OL should be expected as well.

“The sports world has been able to respond and mobilize with one voice for peace. The challenges facing us are that we must show solidarity on all fronts and that Olympic Lyonnais must be there. In the coming weeks, especially around football, our determination to show once again that sport is a vector of national unity. We are going to strengthen, but international thanks for our common values.In this sense Jean-Michel Alas refers to the leader of the Olympic Lyon.

