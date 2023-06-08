One person dies, others are injured after a car crashes into a subway in RI

One person was killed and others were seriously injured after a car crashed into a New England subway sandwich shop Wednesday afternoon, police said. The accident occurred in a subway at the Apple Valley Mall on Putnam Pike in Smithfield, Rhode Island. They saw a car crash into the entire restaurant, and several people inside were injured. One of the victims was declared dead at the scene, while four other people were taken to a Rhode Island hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. Police said the victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. Among the wounded were workers and customers. Two of the victims were pinned under the vehicle, Stephen Quatrini, deputy fire chief, told WPRI. The cause of the crash is unknown at this time. However, Quatrini said it appeared the man behind the wheel was driving at high speed across the parking lot, and police said the driver of the vehicle was taken to Miriam Hospital. Sky5’s video of the crash scene is below: The business has sustained significant damage and is closed until further notice. Neighboring Planet Fitness also suffered damage and is currently closed, according to police. Police said the car crash and any contributing factors are still under investigation.

