Opponent Navalny is suffering from an “unknown illness” and is being left “without care,” his lawyer says.

The Russian protester will suffer from an “exacerbated stomach ailment”. Navalny has not been treated and his lawyer says he lost 8kg in two weeks.

Via Le Figaro with AFP

Published On 04/11/2023 at 22:10 Upgrade 04/11/2023 at 22:26

This content is not accessible. Russian opponent, Alexei Navalny. Shamil Zhumatov/REUTERS

Russian enemy Alexei NavalnyAfter two years in prison, he got sick and left “without a care”His lawyer Vadim Kobzev on Tuesday condemned the situation “Very Strange”. “During the night from Friday to Saturday, an ambulance was called to his cell as his stomach ailment worsened.”Vadim Kobchev tweeted about his client’s condition.

Attempt to “kill” the enemy slowly

He said the victim was 46-year-old Alexei Navalny“an unknown disease for which no one had treated him”. “According to his medical records, he has lost 8 kg in the last fortnight”He further noted that the packages containing medicines sent by Alexei Navalny’s mother to her son. “Returned to him”, unable to obtain them. According to Vadim Kobchev, his client suffers “crises” And he said “don’t give up” An attempt by officials to spare the health of a political enemy “Worsely, not suddenly, but gradually”.

This content is not accessible.

“Read more – Navalny It was crowned Best Documentary at the Oscars

“We will request toxicology and radiology tests.”, he said. Earlier in the year, Alexei Navalny said he was suffering from flu-like symptoms and had lost satisfactory access to care. His supporters condemned the Kremlin’s move “to kill” Little by little. Alexei Navalny, a pet of Vladimir Putin and an opponent of the military offensive in Ukraine, was arrested in January 2021 in Russia after he returned home after being seriously poisoned and blamed on the Kremlin. In March of the same year, he was sentenced to nine years in prison under a regime “severe” to the charges“corruption” He considers it imaginary.