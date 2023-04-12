On the “strategic autonomy” that Macron wanted, Charles Michel gave his approval

Ludovic Marin / AFP Ludovic Marin / AFP Emmanuel Macron and Charles Michel on October 6, 2022 in Prague.

Politics – Charles Michael to the rescue. He said there was nothing wrong with European Council President Emmanuel Macron’s statement. Strategic autonomy Europe in the face of America and China has raised eyebrows (or worse) from Washington and some of France’s European allies, including, for example, Poland.

“Obviously there is a real link – and Emmanuel Macron has said nothing else towards this alliance with the US. But if we assume that this alliance blindly and systematically follows the US position on all matters, it is not”, Charles Michael announced during an interview for the show Blame Europe From France Info, In conjunction with Politics.

“On the issue of relations with the United States, it is obvious that there are different feelings around the European Council table. Some would not have said things like Emmanuel Macron… I think they are actually a small number”, However Charles Michael is reassuring, noting that “ “Real Progress” Recently (a) Strategic autonomy compared to a few years ago”.

“Europe must hear its unique voice”

On the plane that brought him back to China on April 9, Emmanuel Macron urged Europe to “not. Be a Follower” On the question of Taiwan, and no “According to American Rhythm and Chinese Overreaction”. Words that surprised and infuriated international audiences, including elected officials from the Allies.

“Macron’s Policy Leads Europe to a Geopolitical Stalemate” For example, conservative German MP Norbert Rotgen assessed on Twitter that this led to isolationism, not sovereignty. German MP Metin Hakverdi of Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party believes in the newspaper Dayspiegel It’s about a “Grievous Mistake” The West is allowing itself to be divided in its stance against Beijing. “It weakens the society of Western values. »

The Biden administration, for its part, sought to downplay the controversy on Monday, saying it believes the U.S. is maintaining it. “Great Bilateral Relations” with France. Instead, China welcomed such ideas “Obviously the fruit of prolonged observation and reflection”, according to the Global Times, a newspaper close to Chinese power. And to mention “Words of Truth” In an article published Tuesday.

Faced with outcry, Élysée finally defended the French presidency and believed that Europe. “To be able to hear its unique voice”.

