Prince Harry (without Meghan Markle) will attend Charles III’s coronation

Crown – They finally gave their answer. Prince Harry, who has abdicated from the British monarchy, will attend his father Charles III’s coronation on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London, Buckingham Palace announced on Wednesday, April 12.

“The Palace is delighted to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the coronation”wrote the Crown in its press release.

His wife Meghan Markle will not be accompanying him on the day, which will mark his son’s fourth birthday. “Duchess of Sussex to stay in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet”Will be two years old in June. Buckingham said.

According to timesThe couple’s two children were not invited to attend the event.

According to the newspaper, Prince Harry will not take part in the procession leaving Westminster Abbey at the end of the ceremony, or appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the traditional salute to the crowd.

The deadline for reply is nine days

The communication ends a period of intense suspense nearly three weeks before the coronation ceremony, and comes nine days after the deadline, April 3, for answers about the arrival of guests at the ceremony.

The answer is “Sussex”The 2020 live-in-the-USA gig has been particularly anticipated since early March, when it was announced that they had been invited to the ceremony.

It was the prince’s first public appearance with the royal family since the publication of his explosive memoir. changeIn January, in which he describes the breakdown of his relationship with his father and his brother William.

The memoirs and the documentary released on Netflix in December did little to improve the couple’s already low popularity in the United Kingdom. Instead, they will never be spared the tabloids that adore William and his wife, Kate. Meghan Markle’s absence from the coronation was announced on Wednesday “Meghan will no doubt be accused of neglecting the monarchy and the royal family”British press agency PA reports.

The seating plan cannot be finalized without their decision

No response from “Sussex” According to British media, it presented organizational problems for the coronation. Organizers “enraged” The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday that the seat plan could not be finalized at Westminster pending their decision Daily Mirror.

Despite tensions with his son, Charles, 74, wanted Harry to be at his coronation, according to sources close to the royal family.

Harry and Meghan, who have stepped up attacks on the royal family in recent months, have only returned to the UK on rare occasions since their split, most notably to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the Duke of Sussex traveled alone for his grandfather Prince Philip’s funeral in 2021.

Harry made a surprise appearance at a hearing against a tabloid at the High Court in London in late March.

