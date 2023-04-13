Donald Trump is suing his former lawyer Michael Cohen for $500 million.

After divorce, lawsuits. Donald Trump filed a complaint on Wednesday His former lawyer is Michael Cohenbecame Witness for trial In the file worth former President The case must proceed through the New York judicial system.

Republican billionaire Michael Cohen is alleging professional secrecy and breach of a nondisclosure agreement that brought them together, and is seeking $500 million in damages.

“Major damage to his image”

In her complaint, filed in a federal court located in Florida, she asserts that the former attorney “defamed herself in books, podcasts and public statements in order to gain money and fame.” Michael Cohen, according to him, “spoiled the faith” and “spread lies”, which “caused great damage to his image”.

Nicknamed “Donald Trump’s pit bull,” Michael Cohen once said he was ready to “take a bullet” for his boss. Just before the 2016 presidential election, she paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 out of her pocket to keep quiet about her alleged sexual relationship with Donald Trump in 2016.

Donald Trump charged in New York

In January 2018, the Wall Street Journal disclosed this transaction. First, Michael Cohen covered up for the president and promised never to be repaid. But the article piqued Justice’s interest.

Surrounded by investigators who discovered tax fraud in his accounts, Michael Cohen turned against Donald Trump. He admitted receiving eleven checks to cover expenses incurred by the porn star.

However, these payments were recorded as “legal fees” in the Trump Organization’s accounts, which resulted in Donald Trump being charged with 34 “false accounts” by a New York judge on April 4.

Never before in the entire history of the United States has a former president been criminally prosecuted. Donald Trump, who dreams of retaking the White House in 2024, denounced “political harassment”.

20 minutes with AFP