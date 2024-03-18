War in Ukraine: 5 billion euros in aid, 17 drones shot down, World War III… update on the situation

Every day, Midi Libre takes a look at the situation in Ukraine. This Monday March 18, 2024, find out the latest news about this clash.

The Council of Europe agreed to provide 5 billion euros in aid to Ukraine

The European Council announced on Monday its decision to establish a dedicated fund for financial assistance to the Ukrainian armed forces with five billion euros.

This includes raising the ceiling of the “European Peace Facility” (EPF) by five billion euros, to 17 billion euros in the period 2021-2027, and securing this new aid by creating a dedicated fund to help Ukraine within the EPF. “Through this funding, we will continue to support Ukraine in its defense against a Russian war of aggression, at any cost necessary.”EU diplomatic chief Joseph Borrell announced in a statement.

The EU will use the funds to purchase lethal and non-lethal military equipment and train soldiers, the statement said. The Council authorized joint procurement of the equipment from EU or Norwegian companies. The policy was validated by EU members last week as Kyiv continues to experience serious difficulties on the front.

Ukrainian Air Defense shot down 17 drones launched by Russia

Air defense forces shot down 17 of 22 drones launched by Russia targeting nine Ukrainian regions, Kyiv officials announced on Monday.

The fire broke out in the city of Krivi Rih in the center of the country. Emergency crews were able to evacuate the residents, and there were no injuries, officials said.

In the Kirovohrad region, industrial sites and residential buildings were damaged in the attack, and there were no casualties, the local governor said. Russian forces also fired seven missiles at Ukraine.

No information was immediately available on the damage caused by the devices that Ukraine failed to fire.

Putin has warned the West of the risk of World War III

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Westerners on Monday that direct conflict between Russia and NATO would bring the world closer to a new war, although he said almost no one wanted such an outcome.

Since the launch of Moscow in February 2022, it has been awarded as a “Special Military Operation” In Ukraine, denounced as an invasion by Kyiv and its allies, relations between Russia and the West have deteriorated to a level not seen since the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962.

Asked by Reuters about comments by French President Emmanuel Macron last month that he did not rule out the possibility of sending ground troops to Ukraine — a hypothesis quickly rejected by Kiev's other allies — and NATO, Putin joked about the risk of conflict with Vladimir: “Everything is possible in the modern world”.

Emmanuel Macron said no“increase”Called Westerners last week “startling”Warning that would create a Russian victory in Ukraine “Existential Threat” to Europe.

“It's clear to everyone that (a conflict between Russia and NATO) would mark the final step before World War III. I think practically nobody wants that.”Vladimir Putin announced to reporters after his stunning landslide victory in the Russian presidential election.

However, the Kremlin leader added that NATO military personnel are already in Ukraine. Russian troops listened to communications on the battlefield in English and French, he said. “There's nothing good about it, first of all it's good for them, because they're dying in great numbers there.”He continued.

Vladimir Putin has said he hopes Emmanuel Macron will stop trying to stoke tensions over Ukraine, calling on his French counterpart to play a role for peace. “All is not lost yet”He declared. “I've said it time and time again, and I'll say it again: We're in favor of peace talks, not just because the enemy has run out of ammunition.”he added.