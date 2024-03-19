Porn star Stormy Daniels has shared her version of her sexual relationship with Trump

It's a testimony that doesn't please Donald Trump in the middle of the US presidential campaign. US porn star Stormy Daniels aired her version of her alleged 2006 affair with the former president in a documentary beginning Monday, which could lead to a criminal trial in New York in April.

Picture Stormy The Peacock streaming platform (NBCUniversal group) tells Stephanie Clifford's story for almost two hours, thanks to a collection of interviews and archival footage. The former stripper and porn actress, who goes by the pseudonym Stormy Daniels, became famous for the legal and political consequences of a brief affair with Donald Trump, which the latter denied.

A $130,000 exchange?

“When I met Trump (in 2006), he told me he never wanted to be president,” says Stephanie Clifford, excerpts from this documentary directed by Sarah Gibson and produced by Erin Lee Carr. spears. “But then Trump won the Republican nomination” for the 2016 presidential election and “that shit really started,” breathes the woman born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 45 years ago.

“All I had to do was sign a piece of paper to keep quiet,” she continues in a picture of a document issuing a $130,000 transfer order on Oct. 27, 2016, just before the presidential election won by Republican Donald Trump. Trump against Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Trump was charged with 34 counts of fraud

After years of criminal investigation and Donald Trump's historic indictment in March 2023, a New York judge on Friday postponed his trial, which had been set to begin on March 25, in the hidden money case. The former President of the United States has pleaded not guilty to charges of concealing the accounts of his real estate empire, the Trump Organization, and concealing $130,000 in payments to Stephanie Clifford, through Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen. According to New York prosecutors and Stormy Daniels, in the summer of 2006 he had to remain silent about a sexual relationship he had with the man who would be in the White House ten years later and was already married to Melania Trump.

The case, which erupted in 2018, has seen Donald Trump charged with 34 counts of fraud and the most serious charges carry a maximum sentence of four years in prison.