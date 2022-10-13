Overwatch 2 players have a lot of complaints

picture : Activision Blizzard

It’s time to reset the clock Monitor 2 Players find something they are not satisfied with with the rocky launch of Blizzard’s complementary hero shooter. Last time – two days ago Players find out Automatically interlocking gameplay assisted aiming is deactivated Console players in matches with computer players, thus destroying the fun of console players. Now, many players regret the situation Monitor 2competitive system.

Top 4 Competitive Points for Competing Players Monitor 2 At the moment are as follows: Competitive ranking system, matchmaking, cheating, and mid-match server disconnection.

New rating system

Some players claim that the new way that Monitor 2 Not only is rank players less satisfying and fun, it’s an intentional time difference that’s meant to keep them logged in and playing for longer than usual.

In a post to the r/CompetitiveOverwatch subreddit, Redditor TooRealForLife said soAlthough he entered Monitor 2 With an open mind, they found that its new competitive system was “much worse” than the first and that it was likely the “least preferred ranked system in any game” due to how the ranking progressed in competition. Unlike the first game, where you saw your season ranking number fluctuate with each game, in OW2 You don’t see any movement until you finish several games. “With no indication of how to trace until I win over Seven games, I feel like I’m making less progress than ever.”

“Before you could play four or five matches in one sitting and feel like you got somewhere, I now feel like winning seven matches every time I log in to get a sense of change somehow,” TooRealForLife writes. . “So going 7-0 that’s at least an hour straight of playing lopsided games to feel…nothing.”

Other Redditors echoed that it was a “conspiracy.” OW2To entice players to spend more time in the game. While Redditor PhoustPhoustPhoust had no less dislike for him UhThe new 2 competitive system, they realized, causes players to capture their ranks more through wins and losses than by improving their skills in the game.

“The focus should always be on self-improvement. I have a feeling that the 7-win or 20-loss system has been set up so that, for the most part, you get a ranking update after winning,” PhoustPhoust . said. “As someone said before, it also encourages long gaming sessions, which might not necessarily be a good thing for players but obviously that’s what Blizzard wants.”

in Separate topic covering the same topicRedditor SaucySeducer said they are having a love-hate relationship with how Blizzard rolled out its competitive rating system and made rating updates take anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours or more.

“Personally, I don’t care either way if they keep this system or not, but I would prefer five wins or 15 losses to keep updates more frequent,” SaucySeducer wrote.

matchmaking

The second component that sees complaints is matchmaking people. What separates the juniors from the veterans? OW2ranking system. Play well, you get a higher rank. Play as if you are new to the game, and you get to play less. If you jump into a competitive match, the assumption is that you’re mixing it up with people of your level, but some players have noticed that their games aren’t equal. Redditor ItsShorsey, for example, complained About the Diamond rated players matching with the Silver rated people. For starters, this is like your gym teacher trying to break Harlem Globetrotter’s ankles.

“I thought this was brave Post it and just ignore it but hell nah happens Note and watch like that,” Reply Fatalcurse7654. check file brave comradesI assume.

“I am a Plat/Diamond player with 2k hours in it Uh. It took Bronze 5. The Games are now absolute shows, with a mix of actual Bronze and others not getting Bronze per match. It’s as if they’re being forced into a Smurfs problem,” Redditor DwarvenChiliVacuum wrote.

Matchmaking is not just a game within a game, it is also a problem for players to be able to distinguish their rank, teammates, and operations due to its small size. OW2Competitive ranking medals are.

“I can’t see my competitive ranking or really see anyone else’s ranking because it’s just a little code I’m not familiar with and they don’t do a good enough job of explaining,” wrote ItsShorsey.

Cheating and breaking up

The last complaint of two: OW2Fraud and disconnect issues. The former speaks for itself. despite of OW2 Being shy for more than a week, Shots of players using shooting bots Already connected to the Internet. Ie… why? As if I am getting the whole mind imp logic to receive the chemical vision of the happy brain OW2hype victory screen but if you play like a donkey you will still play like a donkey. Now all of Note and watch Society knows your crimes, I think.

Anyway, the accounts of players caught cheating are suspended, which is fine, but the not so nice thing is the punishment players receive for being left in the middle of the game when it wasn’t their fault in the first place. OW2 It doesn’t recognize the difference between ragequits and innocent players quit by fouls, players who quit matches enough times get a penalty that prevents them from playing the game for a specified amount of time.

While in some cases, disconnecting only boots players to the splash screen, others have tried the game as well Completely restart their PC or completely turn it off. Players flock to Note and watch The forums thought they were having a problem with the PC only to find out that other people are having the same problem even though their PC runs other demanding games without a problem. Blizzard said she was aware of the problem at Tweet from the official ts . support accountAnd they check it out.

A tumultuous first week

Pro tip: Turn on the notification bell for this account so you can stay up to date on future developments pending on Monitor 2 before the issues. It won’t do much to address cheating or perceived deficiencies in the ranking and matchmaking systems, though: the ball is in Blizzard’s court. We can only hope he bounces back and gets his head back in the game, so to speak, after that Monitor 2The launch process is very difficult.