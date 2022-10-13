PlayStation Plus catalog and classic games catalog for October 2022 announced

Sony Interactive Entertainment she has announce Game catalog lineup October 2022 for additional and premium subscribers, and classic game catalog titles for premium subscribers.
Get the details below.
All titles will be available from October 18.
game catalog
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Ultimate Edition (rock games– Play the classic genre-defining game Grand Theft Auto Vice City Updated for a new generation, it now features comprehensive improvements including cool new lighting and environmental upgrades, high-resolution textures, increased drag distances, Grand Theft Auto V– Styled controls and targeting, and much more, bringing this beloved world to life with all new levels of detail.
- average (Bloober team) – This is the third person psychic horror game Features innovative dual-reality gameplay. Explore the real world and the spirit world at the same time. Use your psychic abilities to solve puzzles covering both worlds, uncover deeply disturbing secrets, and avoid confrontations with The Maw – a monster born of unspeakable tragedy..
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered (Ubisoft) – Relive the American Revolution in Assassin’s Creed III Remastered, with improved graphics and enhanced gameplay mechanics. Plus, Assassin’s Creed Liberation Remastered All contents of single downloadable content are included. 1775: The American colonies are on the verge of rebellion. As Connor, a Native American killer, secure freedom for your people and your nation. From bustling city streets to chaotic battlefields, assassinate your enemies in a variety of deadly ways using a huge variety of weapons.
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China (Ubisoft) – Shao Jun’s exact revenge on the Chinese emperor in the stunning 16th century China with new 2.5D Ghost gamePlay and stunning artistic style evoke traditional brush paintings. Use Shao Jun’s elegant and powerful martial arsenal: martial arts martial arts, powerful entity sword and hidden boot blade, then sneak and hide to avoid detection and deceive enemies with whistles and disguises.
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India (Ubisoft) – Personify Arbaaz in his quest for revenge with a colorful depiction of Colonial India in a 2.5D stealth game. expertise Thrill a stealth assassin with a unique set of skills and weapons like double kill moves and chakram, then discover a new mode with stealth rooms, speed and assassination.
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia (Ubisoft) – Dive into the fallout from the Red October Revolution in a 2.5D reimagining of Doctrine killer The setting of the universe in Russia in 1918. Play as Assassin Nikolai Orelov or Anastasia and discover their powerful abilities and various gadgets.
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Ubisoft) – Write your own legendary odyssey and live an epic adventure in a world where every choice counts. Embark on a journey from an outcast mercenary to a legendary Greek hero and discover the truth about your past, after your family has sentenced him to death. Customize your equipment, master new special abilities, and customize your character’s skill set to your playstyle. Battle your way through Greece, engage in deep battles on land and sea, to become a legend. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Runs at 60 frames per second on PlayStation 5.
- Guild Assassin’s Creed (Ubisoft) – London, 1868. In the heart of the Industrial Revolution, play as Jacob or Evie Frye, battle the rebellious little twin and lead the underworld organization and increase your influence to fight those who take advantage of the less fortunate in the name of progress.
- Dragon Adventure XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Square Enix) – Explore a massive world as you embark on an epic RPG adventure like The Luminary: The Chosen One in a world who vows to hunt them down. Luminary and his unique team of loyal companions work together to survive the onslaught of post-wells and bring down the dark forces plotting to plunge the world of Erdrea into chaos.
- Dragon Quest Builders (Square Enix) – Collect materials, craft items, and build everything imaginable as you explore a sandbox made of blocks filled with unforgettable characters and dangerous monsters. Use the power of creation in the battle against the ruling Dragonlord and restore peace to the shattered world.
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 Square Enix – This building role playing game Includes a charming and powerful single player campaign multiplayer Building mode that supports up to four players online. Set out to revive a castaway world along with a mysterious companion named Malroth. Then, take your creator online and join your friends to collaborate and create something really cool.
- Dragon Quest Heroes: Woe to the World Tree and the Pest Below (Square Enix) – Embark on a whole new adventure Action RPG conspiracy In the peaceful kingdom of Arba, man and beast live side by side. But when monsters suddenly explode and start to rampage, it’s up to our heroes to resist wave after wave of their ex-boyfriends! As the hero Luceus or the heroine Aurora, the player joins a group of fan-favorites from the past Dragon Adventure Titles to bring the hordes of raging monsters back to their senses and restore order to the kingdom.
- Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer Edition (Square Enix) – This is hack and slashA field roaming action RPG that sends players on adventures to restore order in a once peaceful world filled with monsters and battles of epic proportions. Featuring a cast of playable characters each with unique moves and abilities – including a cast of familiar faces from Dragon Adventure Series and four new heroes. Up to four players can team up together Co-op multiplayer To overcome swarms of enemies and defeat difficult monsters.
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Ultimate Edition (rock games)
- Hohokum (Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Explore extraordinary worlds. Become a curious kite-like creature as you travel through colorful worlds waiting to be discovered. Interact with eclectic characters, bizarre games and bizarre environments to reveal some very strange secrets…or simply wander at your own pace and be completely amazed and amazed at the surprises unfolding before your eyes.
- inside (Playdead) – A stalker and lonely, a boy finds himself drawn into the middle of a dark project. This dark, narrative-driven Curriculum Combines intense a job With challenging puzzles. It has won critical acclaim for its choppy art style, ambient soundtrack, and unsettling atmosphere.
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (Bandai NamcoCompetitive multiplayer combat is the name of the game where two teams of four face off on the battlefield to prove who are the best group of ninjas! Team up with four players, choose from fan favorite Naruto characters, go online and join friends to compete against other teams in the eight ninja encounters.
Classics Catalog
Playstation 4
- Limbo (Blaided) – His sister’s fate is uncertain, a Limbo boy enters. This disturbing 2D puzzle platformer was created by PlayDead, the studio behind the equally critically acclaimed game. insidewhich was also included in this month’s catalog of games.
- Ultra Street Fighter IV (Capcom– Huge list of 44 world warriors, featuring Street Fighter Legends Ryu, Ken and Blanka now include five newcomers – Elena, Hugo, Poison and Rolento from Street Fighter X TekkenBesides the notorious Russian killer Dekaber. Train hard and learn moves and combos to experience devastating Tiger Knee, Sumo Smash, or Love Whip to your friends, foes and online foes.
- Yakuza 3 remastered (Sega) – Kazuma Kiryu has received his retirement. However, he is knocked out of his new life as the head of an orphanage when a shadow from his past threatens to intertwine his new life with that of his old clan and the political world. conspiracy Cross the city of Kamurocho that never sleeps, Tokyo and the tropical lands of Okinawa to help save his new wards.
- Yakuza 4 remastered (Sega) – In yakuza The story expands as the first in the series you will control multiple heroes, four spirits – a loan shark, a death row prisoner, a corrupt cop, and the legendary former Yakuza Kazuma Kiryu – brought together to solve a murder. Discover a hidden battle over money, power, status and honor, plus the mysterious woman at the center of it all.
- Yakuza 5 Remastered (SEGA) – Multiple perspectives once again form a sprawling story as peace unravels between the Tojo Clan and the Omi Alliance. Play as five different characters, including Kazuma Kiryu, across five major cities whose stories intertwine as yakuza organizations go to war.
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow (Konami) – The third-person action adventure is a dark and vibrant re-imagining of Castlevania Legends have it that holy knight Gabriel Belmont sets out to battle evil forces of darkness in revenge for the death of his beloved wife.
- every day archer (Sony Interactive Entertainment) – Everyday shooter This is a gaming album that explores the expressive power of naked shooters. Play through different levels each with a totally unique music and graphic style and gameplay. Shoot to animate the musical sounds and riffs that combine to make up the game’s ultimate soundscape. Use the points earned in the game to unlock additional lives, switch mode, and various visual filters.
“Hipster-friendly explorer. Award-winning coffee fanatic. Analyst. Problem solver. Troublemaker.”
More Stories
Carmack: “There’s a group I’m angry about” in VR
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Pre-orders and Where to Find Stock – Live Report
AirPods Pro 2 are on sale on Amazon at the lowest price ever