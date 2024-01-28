January 28, 2024

Passengers support man arrested for opening plane door, walking onto wing after 4-hour delay: 'He saved our lives'

Frank Tomlinson January 28, 2024 2 min read

News

by Patrick Reilly

published
January 27, 2024, 7:40 PM ET

A man has been arrested after he defiantly exited a plane's emergency exit and onto the wing after a four-hour delay at Mexico City airport, but other passengers say he saved their lives.

An AeroMexico plane bound for Guatemala was parked waiting to take off at Mexico City International Airport on Thursday when the passenger exited the plane and then returned to the cabin “without affecting the plane or anyone else,” airport officials said.

He then surrendered himself to the police, according to the airport.

However, dozens of passengers signed a written statement claiming that the airline made them wait for four hours without ventilation or water while the flight was delayed.

They said the man's apparent anger was “to protect everyone, with everyone's support.”

“The delay and lack of air created conditions that put the health of passengers at risk. He saved our lives,” according to photos of the statement posted online.

The Aeromexico plane had been stationary for four hours when the man exited the emergency exit. AP

The photos showed that at least 77 passengers on the plane signed a statement supporting the man's actions, which was handwritten on notebook paper.

The incident report submitted to the airport confirms the passengers' complaints.

According to the report, “At approximately 11:37 a.m., a Mexican airline reported the beginning of turbulence due to dissatisfied passengers on board flight AM672.” He added: “The flight was scheduled to take off at 8:45 am on Thursday morning, but due to a maintenance alarm on the plane, the captain was forced to return to the gate to perform the required maintenance.”

Aeromexico plane
Passengers on board said there was no ventilation or water as they waited for takeoff. AP

“The passengers were dissatisfied and one of them opened the emergency door and exited to the suite,” the report said. “This event requires a change of aircraft.”

A video apparently recorded on board the plane showed passengers fanning themselves and asking the flight attendant for water.

Flight tracking websites confirmed that flight AM672 bound for Guatemala City was delayed for 4 hours and 56 minutes on Thursday.

It is not clear whether the man remains in detention or faces any charges.

With mail wires


