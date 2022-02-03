Patchirai storm follow-up in Reunion: Heavy rain, up to 167 kmph.

By Cyril DUCHESNEMeteorologist

Posted on 02/02/22, updated on 02/03/22 6:28 pm

Extreme tropical cyclone Patsyroy is currently orbiting 200 km northwest of Reunion Island. He slows his run and moves only at 7km / h. So Reunion Island is still experiencing very bad weather with strong winds and heavy rain. The hurricane red alert will remain in effect across the island until tomorrow morning.

A 18h15 The wind was strong in the northwestern part of the island and was avoided until then. We observe speeds of up to 116 km / h in Cilaos, 126 km / h in the harbor harbor and 167 km / h in Biden Maido at the height of the island. The weather in the St. Louis sector worsened with heavy rain and strong winds. 7,600 households have no electricity. Many roads have been closed due to floods and landslides.

Around 8pm, a boat from Saint-Philippe got into trouble. His landing in the furious sea is ongoing. Eleven people on board. Key mechanisms for assistance are involved.

A 15h40 : Reunion’s prefect has now spoken: The hurricane red alert will continue until at least 9 a.m. Friday. Schools will be closed on Friday and the university will not reopen until Monday. Administrations will be closed to the public this Friday.

2:50 p.m. : There is a strong hurricane range in the northern and eastern parts of the island, with waves of 7 to 8 meters along the northern and eastern coasts of the island. It will be particularly noticeable between Pointe de la Table and Pointe des Galets while it will start to decline the next night. Extreme levels of rainfall of 40 to 50 mm / hr in the interior of Silas, La Nouvelle and Biden Mido. The three circuses of the island are particularly affected by wind and rain. In Mafate, after the silence this morning, the situation worsened again. The risk of Mafatais isolation is high.

A 11h05: Wind speeds weakened slightly in the eastern part of the island, but strengthened in the interior and strengthened in the western part of the island. We observe 105 km / h at Biden Maido, 114 km / h at Gillette Airport, 117 km / h at Silawos and on the Cofres Plains. 42,000 people are without electricity and 50,000 are without water.

A 9h15 Hurricane Patchirai continues westward a short distance off the coast of Reunion. Winds will be 122 km / h at Gillette on the island’s northeast coast. The top speed was 104 km / h at Bellicamp and 109 km / h at Cofres Plains. On the rainfall side, 222 mm was reported in the Silas area, 364 mm in the Grand Nest and 720 mm in Bellicamp during the last 24 hours.

A 7h26 The hurricane, moving at a speed of 9-10 km per hour, is located north of Reunion. The island was hit by strong winds of 120 to 150 km / h inland and 260 km / h at sea, with the Pitan de la Forneis accumulating up to 1000 mm in uninhabited areas. The island is kept on red alert throughout the day and residents are invited to stay inside their homes. After the reunion, it will be the island of Madagascar, which will be hit hardest on Saturday because, according to the latest forecasts, it will be in Type 3.

A hurricane with no major effects in terms of wind, but very rainy at altitude

As expected, the reunion escaped the most violent winds of Hurricane Patsirai, which circled 200 kilometers north of the island. If close to the eye of the hurricane, the wind could reach speeds of up to 260 km / h, in Reunion the winds did not exceed 130 km / h at the coast and 150 km / h at the height of the island. In terms of rainfall, there are often large differences in rainfall between the coast and the plains, where the rainfall is moderate and the elevations and slopes exposed by the northeast wind experience intense and very prolonged rainfall. At Pass de Bellecombe, at the height of the volcano, rainfall has reached nearly 1000 mm since the beginning of the monsoon, which is 14% of the annual rainfall at this station. Even if the rain episode is over, we will be far from the rain records. In 24 hours, 1825 millimeters of rain was reported in Foc-Foc as Hurricane Denise passed on 07/01/1966.

If we go back in time, the last major hurricane to hit the Reunion was January 3, 2014, Pepiza, which is considered to be the most devastating hurricane in the last 20 years. The wind is blowing at a speed of 180 km per hour. The damage is substantial. Reunion has been declared a Natural Disaster Zone by the state. The death toll from this extreme tropical cyclone was one death and about fifteen injuries, including two serious ones. Nearly 181,000 homes have been without electricity and some reunions have been without water for weeks.

Twenty years ago, on January 21, 2002, a severe tropical cyclone Tina engraved memories of Reunion. The hurricane’s eye passes only 65 km from the island and blows at speeds of up to 180 km / h along the coast and at speeds of up to 277 km / h at very exposed heights such as mitochondria. The damage caused by Dina was substantial. Many are being housed in shelters. Houses collapsed, roads flooded, and trees uprooted. The material balance is in the hundreds of millions of euros. Nearly 185,000 people are without electricity.

What is a Hurricane Red Warning?

Prepper steps to follow when triggered by a red alert “I control myself”:

• Take refuge வேண்டாம் Do not go out under any circumstances • Keep calm and listen to official instructions sent through weather reports and local radio and television and various information websites வைத்த Keep and call emergency numbers in its downhall 15 in case of medical problem 112 and other requests for assistance 18.

The Chief Minister has also decided to activate the Public Information Unit (CIP) from 7:00 pm on the crisis number to ensure that the people are informed: 09 70 80 90 40.

By the end of the week, Patsyroy will be approaching the east coast of Madagascar, and especially the Mahanoro area, perhaps on the verge of a severe tropical cyclone. A major impact could affect the region and heavy rains could affect the southern half of Madagascar.