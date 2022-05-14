In films, in films. Water shortage, power outage, birds falling from the sky … India and Pakistan crushed by a severe heat wave!

Unprecedented heat wave. Since late April, the whole of India and Pakistan have been experiencing a historic heat wave. This unusually high temperature will last in May – These regions coincide with the hottest dry season – generally the hottest month in the most populous parts of South Asia.

51 degrees Celsius was recorded in Jakobabad in southern Pakistan. There is “World’s Highest Temperature of 2022”Signals A tweet by Etienne Kapikian, Météo Predictor in France. In India, the thermometer is forecast to rise to 46 degrees in New Delhi on Sunday, May 15. Like most northwestern parts of the country, the expected improvement will be with the arrival of monsoon. Franchise shows the effects of this extreme heat in pictures.

In Karachi, workers sleep outside to cool off



On Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Karachi, Pakistan, workers slept in the middle of the road on a hot summer morning. (Fareed Khan / AP / SIPA / SIPA)

In Karachi, Pakistan’s largest port city, workers sleep outside on cushions laid out on the ground in the central reservation between two roads, to cool off at night.

The southern province of Sindh, the capital of Karachi, has been particularly hard hit by rising temperatures. Mercury rose to more than 50 degrees Celsius in Jakobabad on Friday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD). Nationally, the temperature ranges from 6 to 9 degrees Celsius. “Beyond nature”, PMD underlined. The thermometer showed temperatures of around 40 C in the capital Islamabad and major cities of Karachi (south), Lahore (east) and Peshawar (northwest) on Friday.

A bridge was swept away in the dazzling flood

A heat wave triggered a glacial lake eruption (GLOF) in Gilgit-Baltistan that swept away farmland, the Hassan Abad Bridge and homes. The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast high incidence of GLOFs in the north, especially in Chitral. # Climate change pic.twitter.com/O56NHKCMI7 – ftIftikhar Firdous May 7, 2022

In northern Pakistan, a glacial lake has melted due to rising temperatures. The dyke broke and released the waves that fell down the slope, blowing everything in their path. The bridge in the village of Hasanabad collapsed on the mountain road connecting western China in the Gilgit-Baltistan region.

Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman has said 33 of Pakistan’s 7,000 glacial lakes are at risk of overflowing. The heat wave is, according to her, the “Direct effect of climate change”.

In New Delhi, residents are looking for a little gray area



On May 10, 2022 in New Delhi, India, people wereted no time searching for resting areas, especially under a bridge over the Yamuna River. (Amarjeet Kumar Singh / Anatolia Agency / AFP)

To escape the scorching heat of New Delhi, which has reached 44 degrees, residents of the Indian capital are looking for a slight gray area. Some are resting under a bridge that crosses the banks of the Yamuna River.

Earlier this week, the government called on residents of Lahore, Pakistan, to stay in the shadows. “During the hottest hours of the day”.

In Karachi, people rallied to refresh passers-by





by sperosnn (Sabeer Mazar / Anatolia Agency / AFP)

Under a blazing sun hitting the streets of Karachi, people wearing fluorescent jackets are busy cooling workers and passers-by. Pakistani and Indian officials have warned their fellow citizens against the health risks posed by high temperatures.

Water scarcity in India and Pakistan





On May 13, 2022, a volunteer distributes free drinking water outside a temple in his old apartment in Delhi, India. (Rajat Gupta / EPA / MAXPPP)

In India, an unprecedented heat wave is leading to water shortages. Millions of people have been affected. Distributions outside the temple, located in the old districts of Delhi, have been upgraded.

The flow of the Indus River in Pakistan has decreased by 65% ​​this year “Lack of rain and snow”According to Adnan Hassan, spokesperson for the Irrigation Department in Punjab. According to the United Nations, its bed provides 90% of Pakistan’s water supply. Lack of water can also affect crops. If the water shortage continues, the country is at risk of food and crop shortages this year.Adnan Hassan warned.

Electricity has been cut off due to air conditioners





On April 30, 2022, a worker walks past piles of coal at the Amarapali Coal Mine in Biparwar, Jharkhand, India. (- / AFP)

Electricity consumption increased in both India and Pakistan during the exceptionally hot March and April. There is an inability to meet the demand for coal in power plants.

Many cities in Pakistan were without electricity for up to eight hours a day. “The situation is worse across India”The New Delhi Chief Minister lamented the possibility of power outages in hospitals and power cuts in the metro in the capital. RTS.

Cows run away from the sun …



Cows cool off in pond on May 13, 2022 to cope with the heat wave in Larkana, Pakistan. (Waqar Hussain / MaxPPP)

In Larkana, Pakistan, these cows are cooled in a tank to withstand the heat wave. In the eastern part of the country, in the Soliston Desert in Punjab, the most populous province and Pakistan’s bread basket, Pakistani newspapers have reported that sheep have died due to the impact of the sun and dehydration.

… and the birds fall from the sky





On May 3, 2022, in Ahmedabad, India, a semi-conscious bird affected by the heat lay on the side of the road. (Sam Bandaki / AFP)

In India, dehydrated birds fall from the sky and lie dormant on the ground under the sun. In Ahmedabad, in the west of the country, “At least 50 to 60 birds” Are taking care of “Daily” At the Jivdaya Trust Veterinary Hospital, testified In Paris Kira Shah, co-founder of the hospital.

According to the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO) this record is a heat wave “Standard” With climate change.