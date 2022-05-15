Ukraine winner, complete classification

EUROVISION 2022. This Saturday, May 14, 2022 the Ukraine and Kalush Orchestra team defeated Eurovision 2022. Find the complete ranking.

01:30 – What is Eurovision’s hit song “Stefania” about? The end of life. Ukraine beat Eurovision with the title “Stefania”. The song pays homage to the singer’s mother. But the colorful songs provide a new interpretation of this area, which can be perceived as a maternal image inspired by Ukrainian song. Ukraine’s victory is a symbol of the country occupied by Vladimir Putin’s forces. Below, restore Ukraine’s performance on Eurovision.

01:15 – Portrait of Kalush Band, the winning band of Eurovision 2022 The Kalush band allowed Ukraine to win Eurovision 2022. The band was formed in 2019 before releasing two albums in 2021. They performed on stage in Turin under the title “Stefania”, which pays homage to the singer’s mother, but is considered a maternal figure in Ukraine. , He is currently engaged in war against Russia.

01:10 – What is the best ranking for this Eurovision 2022? Ukraine was crowned the biggest winner in Eurovision 2022 with 631 points, thanks to the great support of the public. It is ahead of England (466 points) and Sweden (459 points). France, meanwhile, finished second with 17 points.

01:05 – Kalush band singer “Viv L’Ukraine” drops out Ukraine’s victory in Eurovision is very symbolic of that country. The singer of the Kalush band thanked the organizers and the public for their support before releasing the widely acclaimed “Viv L ‘Ukraine”.

01:02 – Ukraine winner of Eurovision 2022 With 631 points, Ukraine was crowned the biggest winner of Eurovision 2022. The Kalush band is giving its country its third Eurovision hit.

00:59 – Spain will not be crowned winners Spain scored a total of 459 points, which did not allow them to overtake Ukraine and their 631 points. We are still waiting for points from the United Kingdom and Sweden to overtake Ukraine in the rankings.

00:56 – Ukraine scored a record 439 points from the public This Eurovision was expected to be Ukraine’s favorite for 2022, with particular support as the country is at war with Russia. The general public gave Ukraine 439 points, which leads the country. This is an achievement in the history of Eurovision and no country has received so many points from the public. In total, Ukraine scored 631 points.

00:51 – Serbia lead! Serbia captivated the audience with its socially involved song about public health and hygiene. He tops the table with 312 points. We do not yet know the number of points awarded to the big favorites, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Spain or Ukraine.

00:49 – Last known countries in the rankings We know the countries that are at the bottom of the Eurovision 2022 rankings. Germany is in last place with 6 points and France is in last place with 17 points. They are followed by Romania, Belgium, Armenia, Finland, the Czech Republic and Iceland.

00:47 – Moldova scored 239 points from the public, making an exceptional comeback! The allocation of public points will change everything, and Moldova has proven it. The country received 239 points from the general public, allowing it to climb to third place with a total of 253 points.

00:45 – France receives 8 points from the public Out of the points of the general and national juries, France gets a total of 8 points. For now, Alvan and Ahes are in 19th place, which is subject to change when spectator points are distributed.

00:40 – What is the ranking of National Jurors? All of the national jurors have disclosed the distribution of their points. So before the referendum, the UK topped the rankings ahead of Sweden and Spain. Ukraine is in fourth place. For its part, France is in the final with 9 points.

00:31 – Temporary classification remains unchanged Thirty countries provided their provisional rankings. The UK continues to be ahead of Sweden, Spain and Ukraine. France are 21st in the standings with 9 points.

00:26 – France gives its points to the United Kingdom Ukraine, Poland, Armenia, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, the Czech Republic and Portugal all received points from France. But 12 hex points went to England.

00:19 – How many points did France get from the national jury? Half of the national juries expressed their point distribution. The United Kingdom is in the lead, ahead of Sweden and Spain, close to Ukraine. In contrast, France has won only one point so far, positioning itself at the end of the classification, but has a (0 point) lead over Germany.

