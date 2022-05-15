Live – War in Ukraine: Finland officially applies to join NATO

10:34

NATO member states Finland and Sweden are on the “right track” to find consensus, the head of Croatian diplomacy ruled on Sunday, promising that their access to Berlin could intervene “very quickly”. A rapprochement pushed Russia first to cut off power.

“I think this discussion is on the right track (…). Foreign Affairs of the Atlantic Alliance in Berlin.

Turkey’s last – minute opposition to the integration of the two Nordic countries, which is part of the alliance, is causing uncertainty in the outcome of the process. “I hope our existing allies will look at the members of this coalition with a constructive and positive outlook,” said Mirza Giona, NATO’s deputy secretary general, adding that she was confident of the possibility of reaching a consensus. .

German Foreign Minister Annalena Barbach assured the two members that things could happen “very quickly”. Under the aftermath of the war in Ukraine, the two Scandinavian countries have been on the side of military non-alignment for decades.