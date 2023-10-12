Pixel 8 Pro vs iPhone 15 Pro Max

the iPhone 15 Pro Max And the Pixel 8 Pro They are two of the largest phones available on the market today, and both offer flagship experiences with stunning displays, powerful designs, and great performance. But if you’re trying to choose between two of the best phones on the market, how do you choose one over the other? Here’s how the Pixel 8 Pro compares to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

design

The designs on both the Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max haven’t changed much from their predecessors. The iPhone 15 Pro Max still features the same large rear camera bump, as well as the front camera hole that forms the now-famous Apple trademark. Dynamic island expertise.

This does not mean that the 15 Pro Max is a copy of the 14 Pro Max. The edges are slightly rounded, and the screen almost reaches the edge, giving it a curved look at the edges. Furthermore, Apple has replaced the stainless steel rails with titanium ones, making the device lighter. The iconic mute switch found on every iPhone has also been replaced with a new one start button; You can still use it as a mute switch, but you can also program it to perform a variety of functions.

On the other hand, the Pixel 8 Pro retains the aluminum and glass design seen in previous Pixel devices. The glass back has a smooth matte texture, so it’s good at keeping fingerprints away. The Pixel 8 Pro also features a camera notch that spreads across the entire back of the phone, rather than the corner notch found on the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Both devices have a 6.7-inch display, so you won’t lose any screen space when choosing one over the other, and side-by-side both offer vivid, colorful displays. However, the Pixel is brighter, maxing out at 2,400 nits compared to 2,000 nits on the iPhone. The Pixel also has a slightly higher display resolution, but that’s not a huge difference.

Performance and software

The software is obviously where you’ll see the phone differences, with the iPhone 15 Pro Max featuring Apple features iOS 17While the Pixel 8 Pro phone runs on the latest version of Android 14. Both operating systems offer similar features and functionality, such as a quick settings access area, notifications at the top of the screen, and the option to customize the lock and home screens with widgets, folders, and app icons.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is powered by Apple’s A17 Pro chip, which is the company’s most powerful mobile chip to date. It is also the world’s first 3nm mobile chip. The Pixel 8 Pro also runs on a custom-designed Google Tensor G3 chip. It’s a 4nm chip, but it’s built using Samsung technologies. The A17 Pro technically offers better specs on paper, but Google backs up its lower specs with promises of improved machine learning capabilities. Google has done a lot to make machine learning work for it on the Pixel 8 Pro, but if you care more about raw performance, the iPhone 15 Pro Max has the best specs on paper. While testing the Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max side-by-side, I didn’t notice much difference in how apps, videos, or games display, so you’re unlikely to see much of a difference between the two phones. Two in daily use.

The Pixel 8 Pro has 12GB of RAM compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s 8GB of RAM, but again, that’s not something you’ll really notice during normal day-to-day use. There’s also a lot of software reliance here: Apple is known for being able to get much better performance with less RAM, so time will tell if the Pixel 8’s extra 4GB of RAM will make a difference in the long run.

When talking about the long term, it is important to look at it How long will these manufacturers support their devices. Google is promising seven years of software support for the Pixel 8 Pro, meaning it will last until 2030 before it receives its latest update. The iPhone, on the other hand, does not have a set number of years of support. Judging by recent history, we might expect five to six years of support, which will see its last update in late 2028 or 2029, most likely. It all depends on where Apple draws the line. Ultimately, the Pixel and iPhone are the two most supported smartphone lines on the market.

Cameras

Cameras are a major part of your smartphone purchase, and for many, having the biggest and best camera is important. Fortunately, the Pixel 8 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro offer similar camera experiences, although the Pixel takes a step forward thanks to Google’s machine learning systems.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max has a 48-megapixel rear camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 5X periscope camera. The main camera also features customizable focal lengths of 24mm, 28mm and 35mm. The cameras here are solid and provide great images with a lot of detail.

The Pixel 8 Pro offers a 50-megapixel main camera as well as an ultra-wide camera with a 48-megapixel sensor. Again, the cameras on both devices will offer great detail and image quality, although the Pixel 8 Pro has Google’s own features like Magic Eraser, which lets you easily remove people or objects from your phones with ease.

However, you can’t really go wrong, and if you’re choosing a smartphone just for the camera, you’ll have a hard time choosing between the two.

battery

The iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pixel 8 Pro both have large batteries capable of delivering enough juice for a day. The Pixel 8 Pro has a 5,050 mAh battery, which Google says should last all day before needing a charge. Apple claims up to 29 hours of battery life for the iPhone 15 Pro Max when using video playback, but after using both devices in real-life situations, you’ll be putting them on the charger by the end of the day if you look at your phone a lot. (Who doesn’t?)

Bottom line: iPhone or Pixel?

So which should you choose, iPhone 15 Pro Max or Pixel 8 Pro? In the end, both devices offer very good performance and high-quality cameras, in addition to great software. If you’re stuck choosing between the two, I recommend deciding whether you’d rather use Android or iOS for the next few years. If you already own a few Apple devices, getting the iPhone 15 Pro Max makes the most sense. But if you’re an Android user, the Pixel 8 Pro is a great device that gives you the best of what Google has to offer, and it’s only going to get better as Android continues to receive new updates over the coming years.