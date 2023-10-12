October 12, 2023

Horizon Forbidden West is getting a major price drop at Amazon

Horizon Forbidden West has been reduced to a mere $27 at Amazon after October Prime Day sales. This means you don’t need an Amazon Prime membership to access the deal, and you can go ahead and buy the game outright if you wish. That’s $43 off the MSRP, making it one of the best deals we’ve ever seen in the 2022 Game of the Year competition.

However, it’s worth noting that since this is such a good deal, we could see the game sell out incredibly quickly. So, to avoid disappointment, buy as soon as possible. Additionally, it’s also worth keeping in mind that Horizon Forbidden West is also available to play at no additional cost to PS Plus Extra subscribers.

More PS5 video game deals still available

This will be your last chance to secure any of these deals now that Prime Day is over, and there are only a few left hanging around after the sale ends (until they inevitably resurface during Black Friday sales). Amazon still and provide significant discounts, It represents some of the best we’ve encountered in first-party PS5 games. Here’s a roundup of the best Prime Day deals still available for PS4 and PS5 games.

The Last of Us Part 1 - PlayStation 5

Should I buy a PS5 during Black Friday?

If you need a PS5, there’s really no reason to delay your purchase and you can take advantage of any sale available. If you’re desperate to pick up a console before the likes of Spider-Man 2, go ahead and pick one up because they’re now regularly available.

However, it’s worth noting that during sales like Black Friday, there may be new unique bundles and promotions for the PS5 that aren’t offered at any other time of the year. This suggests that there will be great opportunities to get an affordable PS5 if you’re willing to wait a little longer until Black Friday 2023 and beyond.

See also  iFixit teardown shows how Samsung packed the S Pen into the S22 Ultra

Robert Anderson is IGN’s trades expert and trade editor. You can follow it @robertliam21 On Twitter.

