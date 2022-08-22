August 22, 2022

Porsche 911 'Cars' sold for $3.6 million at charity auction

August 22, 2022

A one-of-a-kind Porsche designed to honor a beloved cartoon character has been auctioned for a staggering sum.

Sally Special It was built by Porsche in collaboration with Pixar in the style of Sally Carrera from the “Cars” movie franchise.

It’s based on the 2022911 GTS and features a unique paint color and turbocharged wheels modeled after moving cars.

The color is also used for the scalloped upholstery, and the car is equipped with a seven-speed manual transmission and a 473-hp flat-six turbocharged engine.

The Sally Special is modeled after Sally Carrera from the “Cars” franchise.
A “tattoo” like the one Sally has on the wing has been done, and the engine compartment has a “GTS Powered” comic book-style logo.

The vehicle features a Kachow Mode button that references the Lightning McQueen logo.

The vehicle features a Kachow Mode button that references the Lightning McQueen logo.
The “Cars” valve covers and the “Kachow Mode” button on the steering wheel are additional recalls for the movie.

Sally's unique blue coloration is also featured on the seats.

Sally's unique blue coloration is also featured on the seats.
The car was featured at RM Sotheby’s auction during Monterey Car Charity Week in California with Bonnie Hunt, the actress who voiced Sally.

Relaxing for Sally Carrera "tattoo" It was added to the spoiler.

A redesign of Sally Carrera's "tattoo" has been added to the suite.
It was sold for a final bid of $3.6 million, with all proceeds split between the USA to support UNHCR for refugees The war in Ukraine and Girls Inc.

The standard GTS currently lists with a starting price of $144,050.

A 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spyder sold for ,25,000.

A 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spyder sold for $22,005,000.
The Sally Special was one of more than twenty cars that were sold at auction, with prices reaching several million, including one 1955 Ferrari 410 Sport Spider Race car that sold for $22,005,000.

