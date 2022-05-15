Portal image inspires theories of life on Mars

It’s not a ladder to heaven – it’s a doorway on Mars.

An image of what appears to be a symmetrical, hand-carved Martian portal, captured on May 7 by NASA’s Curiosity rover, has ignited a cosmic trove of speculation, conspiracy theories and dreams of intelligent life on the Red Planet.

“If you zoom in all the way, you can see Matt Damon crouching inside the doorway,” pointed Wise man on Reddit.

In fact, “It’s just the space between two fractures in a rock,” Mars Science Laboratory Project Scientist Ashwin Vasavada He told technology site Gizmodo On Friday, he added, “We were walking around an area formed from ancient sand dunes.” These dunes stick together through eons, forming rocky outcrops, while the quicksand reveal different images of the planet’s surface over time.

The entrance could have been carved by small Martians: the rock fracture is only a foot high, Vasavada said.

Debbie Downer’s statement did not mitigate the rumors of Mars.

“So what if it was only a few inches? How do we know what size our masters would actually be?” One conspiracy theorist Spread on reddit.

“I think what we have here [is] Either two vertical fractures, in which the middle piece was removed, or one vertical fracture, and the blocks moved away a little bit,” Vasavada said.

Planetary Gate is the latest in a long list of familiar objects that space buffs have seen on Mars. Previous images of her landscapes revealed images of spoons, squirrels, campfires, and women in dresses, Gizmodo Reports.