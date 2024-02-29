Preparation for the Florida launch is moving forward

Everything so far is a “go-go” for the launch just after midnight Friday for the NASA/SpaceX Crew-8 mission. All things within NASA and SpaceX's control are moving forward as planned, but the concern late Wednesday is the weather. The weather could be perfect at Launch Pad 39A, and the mission would only launch if everything was perfect in the desired area if something went wrong. “I would say the abort weather is what we're monitoring very carefully. The weather along the East Coast ground track has to be acceptable for the launch. So the weather doesn't look as favorable as we would like,” said Steve Stich, NASA's Commercial Crew Program Manager. “Demonstration mission. This is the ninth mission of NASA's Commercial Crew Program with SpaceX. Each one carries science experiments. Even the International Space Station. All of the missions rely on understanding what space does to the human body, such as the effect of microgravity on astronauts' vision,” said Christine Faber of NASA's Human Research Program: “Now we're able to come up with a couple of mitigation strategies that we'll test when we launch Crew-8.” The Crew-8 mission was supposed to be its last, but SpaceX is looking to expand the use of the vehicle fleet for more flights The four-member crew is now in quarantine at Kennedy Space Center after arriving on Sunday. The commander is Matthew Dominick, a Navy test pilot on his first space mission. He is joined by veteran NASA astronaut and physician Michael Barratt on his space mission. The third is NASA mission specialist Janet Epps, who worked for the CIA before becoming an astronaut. From Russia, Alexander Grebenkin, who served in his country's air force. If all goes as planned with the launch at 12:04 a.m. on Friday, the Crew Dragon Endeavor spacecraft will dock with the International Space Station on Saturday morning at 7 a.m. Top headlines: Orange Co. : Missing 13-year-old girl said she 'wanted to live in the woods' before she disappeared Officials: Small plane trying to land collides with another plane at Orlando Sanford International Airport Deputies: Woman killed in Marion County shooting identified

