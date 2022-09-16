September 16, 2022

Preview of College Football Week 3

Joy Love September 16, 2022

Games look closer. The crowd sounded louder. The energy is perceptible. The ratings are clearly up.

The first two weeks of the 2022 college football season were a huge blast. We always categorize periods of chaos in “How does it compare to 2007?” Although it would have felt a lot more like 2007 if Alabama had managed to lose to Texas last week, I’d give it a 4 out of 5 rating on this scale so far.

Can college football keep up, or are we going to have a tougher week ahead? The tale will tell about games without conferences in SEC Land and Out West. Here’s everything you need to catch up on week three, including a step-by-step breakdown of five of the week’s biggest games, plus my favorite bets and 19 other games to keep an eye on.

Tyler Van DyckBig moment and huge anxiety at College Station

#13 Miami at #24 Texas A&M (9 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN app)

Texas A&M’s loss to the Appalachian State was one of the stories of Week Two, and it’s real as well. Forced A&M’s . Mountaineers Heinz King To beat them, knowing he probably can’t, and they seem to have won every big game in the game (while losing seemingly every first and second down). It wasn’t an incredibly sustainable recipe, but it got the job done.

For a while, it looked like this week’s A&M opponent, Miami, would suffer the same fate against another Sun Belt visitor. Miss Southern Hurricanes led Mario Cristobal 7-3 before the last minute of the first half. Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke started the game 7 for 14 with only 70 yards and an interception, second quarter sacks and a fourth intercept down a stop.

